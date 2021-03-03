Genius tin foil hack shows how to break it from the roll in a straight line every time

This tin foil hack has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: TikTok: @6quence

By Heart reporter

A woman has revealed her tin foil hack and claims she's 'been doing it wrong the whole time'.

A woman has revealed how she makes sure her tin foil is ripped in a perfectly straight line every time she uses it.

Taking to TikTok, the user @6quence posted a video with the caption: "How have I been doing this so wrong?"

Demonstrating the old method, she pulls the tin foil over the edge of the box and it breaks off wonky and jagged.

Trying again with her game changing hack, @6quence then lays the right amount of foil she wants over the serrated edge.

The foil in the box is then rolled back so that it pulls against the jagged spikes and breaks off in a totally straight line.

And the video quickly went viral, with more than 100k likes and hundreds of comments.

"WHAT THE F***. So I've been doing it wrong this whole time,” said one user, while another wrote: "I tried this and it works. It's a little awkward when using a small roll but it works well!! Great tip."

A third wrote: “Honestly thank you so much for this,” while a fourth added: "Life changing *chef's kiss*."

A woman has revealed her tin foil hack. Picture: TikTok: @6quence

But some people had other ideas about the best way to cut tin foil, with another TikTok user adding: "Uhhhh no... just close the lid. Keep your fingers off the tin foil."

