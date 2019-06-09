Top tips to keep baby's room dark in summer

Sunny days mean early morning wake-ups and nap time struggles. Picture: Getty

When Prince William welcomed Harry to the “sleep deprivation society” upon the birth of nephew Archie, the reality of his joke certainly rang true for parents, especially this time of year when the days are long and the little ones wide awake.

With the sun rising before 5am and setting well after bedtime, parents are desperately seeking solutions for bright bedrooms.

Taking to social media parenting groups, exhausted mums and dads share stories of tin foil and bin bags blue-tacked and masking taped to windows. We’ve put together a round-up of options to create a dark setting and keep the wee ones asleep (fingers crossed).

Experts say children need at least 10 hours of sleep. Picture: Getty

Blackout or thermal curtains can be purchased online or from high street retailers, and there are bespoke options available for large or non-standard dimension windows.

Or for parents who've already decorated the nursery they can purchase liners to add to existing curtains. These range from options that can be sewn in or hung on the curtains' hooks. Look for online tutorials for DIY help.

Another no-sew option is blackout window film, which is also a good option for renters looking for non-permanent window treatments that won't leave marks on the walls.

Many of the adhesive film options can be applied with nothin more than soapy water, and some can be reused or taken on holiday.

There are also portable blind options that can be taken on holiday or removed to allow light into the room during the day. These commonly use suction cups to attach to the window.

Other options include kits that use Velcro to attach to the window frame, allowing parents to remove the blind after nap time.