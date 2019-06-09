Top tips to keep baby's room dark in summer

9 June 2019, 12:49

Sunny days mean early morning wake-ups and nap time struggles.
Sunny days mean early morning wake-ups and nap time struggles. Picture: Getty

When Prince William welcomed Harry to the “sleep deprivation society” upon the birth of nephew Archie, the reality of his joke certainly rang true for parents, especially this time of year when the days are long and the little ones wide awake.

With the sun rising before 5am and setting well after bedtime, parents are desperately seeking solutions for bright bedrooms.

Taking to social media parenting groups, exhausted mums and dads share stories of tin foil and bin bags blue-tacked and masking taped to windows. We’ve put together a round-up of options to create a dark setting and keep the wee ones asleep (fingers crossed).

Read More: Experts warn parents about babies sleeping in car seats.

Experts say children need at least 10 hours of sleep.
Experts say children need at least 10 hours of sleep. Picture: Getty

Blackout or thermal curtains can be purchased online or from high street retailers, and there are bespoke options available for large or non-standard dimension windows.

Or for parents who've already decorated the nursery they can purchase liners to add to existing curtains. These range from options that can be sewn in or hung on the curtains' hooks. Look for online tutorials for DIY help.

Read more: Mums say this bubble bath helps babies sleep.

Another no-sew option is blackout window film, which is also a good option for renters looking for non-permanent window treatments that won't leave marks on the walls.

Many of the adhesive film options can be applied with nothin more than soapy water, and some can be reused or taken on holiday.

There are also portable blind options that can be taken on holiday or removed to allow light into the room during the day. These commonly use suction cups to attach to the window.

Other options include kits that use Velcro to attach to the window frame, allowing parents to remove the blind after nap time.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line.

Emma Bridgwater is bringing out a range of kettles and toasters to perfectly match your crockery
Nike is showcasing its athletic wear on plus size mannequins.

Nike praised for using plus-size mannequins in store

Fashion

LVL eyelash lift

How does eyelash lifting work, what is LVL and how long does the treatment last?

Beauty

Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers

Woman shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk
This Instagram model has been criticised by fans

Instagram model slammed for posting 'full makeup’ photo during labour

Trending on Heart

Yewande kisses Michael

Temperatures are rising! Love Island's Yewande gets her first kiss with Michael!

TV & Movies

Lucie Rose Donlan

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities

Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

TV & Movies

Callum dumped from villa

Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Celebrities