Experts controversially claim toddlers over two don’t need naps

16 April 2019, 11:33

Experts warn toddlers older than two should not nap
Experts warn toddlers older than two should not nap. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Cut out their daytime naps to help their health later in life, experts warn.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, toddlers need around 10 to 13 hours of sleep a day.

In order to fill these hours which aren’t usually filled over night, many parents give their little ones time in the day to nap – time they can also take off from the mayhem of entertaining children.

However, a US study has now claimed that this could potentially be negatively affecting their health in the future.

In 2015, a study which was published by Archives of Disease in Childhood found some shocking results.

The study found that toddlers over the age of two who napped in the day often became subject to poor sleep patterns and quality when they’re older.

A study found that napping past the age of two can often effect sleep patterns in later life
A study found that napping past the age of two can often effect sleep patterns in later life. Picture: Getty

Professor Karen Thorpe from Queensland University of Technology said of the study’s results: “Parents should not assume that day sleep and night sleep are the same and therefore by giving them a nap, they're getting more sleep, because that doesn't happen.”

She added: “Once they no longer biologically need sleep during the day all you're doing by making them nap is subtracting from night sleep because you disrupt it."

The Professor confirms: “There is consistent high quality data that indicates napping beyond the age of two lengthens the amount of time it takes for a child to fall asleep.”

However, she also adds: “The evidence for napping and its impact on behaviour, health and development of a child is less clear."

