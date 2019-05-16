Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night
16 May 2019, 09:58
Sleepless nights could come to an end thanks to the bargain vapour bubble bath from Asda.
An Asda bubble bath has been hailed as a 'miracle' cure for parents who struggle to get their young ones to sleep.
For 87p you can get your hands on the top rated Little Angels Vapour Bubble Bath, which promises a "soothing scented soak" and is scented like menthol.
Little Angels Vapour Bath, 87p from Asda - buy here
It's attracted many five-star ratings, with mums claiming it's a 'miracle worker' and a 'lifesaver', getting their typically restless kids to sleep through the night with no interruptions.
As well as getting children to sleep, it also helps with migraine relief and calms anxiety, according to fans.
For only 87p, you can't afford to not try this out!
We're filling up our baskets as we speak...