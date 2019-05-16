Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Many mums have shared that their babies have been sleeping through the night thanks to this miracle Asda product. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Sleepless nights could come to an end thanks to the bargain vapour bubble bath from Asda.

An Asda bubble bath has been hailed as a 'miracle' cure for parents who struggle to get their young ones to sleep.

For 87p you can get your hands on the top rated Little Angels Vapour Bubble Bath, which promises a "soothing scented soak" and is scented like menthol.

The 'lifesaving' product will cost you less than a quid. Picture: Asda

Little Angels Vapour Bath, 87p from Asda - buy here

It's attracted many five-star ratings, with mums claiming it's a 'miracle worker' and a 'lifesaver', getting their typically restless kids to sleep through the night with no interruptions.

As well as getting children to sleep, it also helps with migraine relief and calms anxiety, according to fans.

This mother struggled to get her tot to sleep. Picture: Asda

Another happy customer said the product helped with migraines. Picture: Asda

Another mum claims it does a better job than vapour rub. Picture: Asda

For only 87p, you can't afford to not try this out!

We're filling up our baskets as we speak...