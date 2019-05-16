Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

16 May 2019, 09:58

Many mums have shared that their babies have been sleeping through the night thanks to this miracle Asda product
Many mums have shared that their babies have been sleeping through the night thanks to this miracle Asda product.
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Sleepless nights could come to an end thanks to the bargain vapour bubble bath from Asda.

An Asda bubble bath has been hailed as a 'miracle' cure for parents who struggle to get their young ones to sleep.

For 87p you can get your hands on the top rated Little Angels Vapour Bubble Bath, which promises a "soothing scented soak" and is scented like menthol.

The 'lifesaving' product will cost you less than a quid
The 'lifesaving' product will cost you less than a quid

Little Angels Vapour Bath, 87p from Asda - buy here

It's attracted many five-star ratings, with mums claiming it's a 'miracle worker' and a 'lifesaver', getting their typically restless kids to sleep through the night with no interruptions.

As well as getting children to sleep, it also helps with migraine relief and calms anxiety, according to fans.

This mother struggled to get her tot to sleep
This mother struggled to get her tot to sleep
Another happy customer said the product helped with migraines
Another happy customer said the product helped with migraines
Another mum claims it does a better job than vapour rub
Another mum claims it does a better job than vapour rub

For only 87p, you can't afford to not try this out!

We're filling up our baskets as we speak...

