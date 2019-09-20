A bar is opening on a glacier in Iceland... and it looks amazing

20 September 2019, 08:37 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 11:28

Amazingly, it's the first bar on an Icelandic glacier EVER
Amazingly, it's the first bar on an Icelandic glacier EVER. Picture: Reyka Vodka
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

Is anything cooler than a bar on a glacier in Iceland? And amazingly, this is the first one

Having a drink at your local is all well and good, but what about sipping on a vodka cocktail north of the Artic Circle?

A new bar is opening on Iceland's gorgeous Langjökull Glacier, and it's actually the first of its kind.

It's the brainchild Reyka Vodka, the Icelandic spirit that uses water from the very glacier as its base.

The cosy pop-up is only open for five days next month, so if getting the coordinates and trekking there seems like too much hassle, head to their website where you can win a trip.

Reyka Vodka is distilled in Iceland - right where the pop-up bar will be located
Reyka Vodka is distilled in Iceland - right where the pop-up bar will be located. Picture: Reyka Vodka

To get to the bar, which is open from October 16 to 20, you need to pass mesmerising geothermal hot springs, lakes, rivers and perhaps see some local wildlife.

The bar will be serving Reyka Vodka's signature cocktail, the Puffin Collins, for which you'll find a recipe below.

Read more: Six unusual spritz recipes to try at home

The Puffin Collins is Reyka Vodka's signature cocktail
The Puffin Collins is Reyka Vodka's signature cocktail. Picture: Reyka Vodka / Getty

What you'll need:

50ml Reyka Icelandic Vodka

30ml fresh pink grapefruit juice

20ml elderflower cordial

2 x cherry tomato

50ml soda water

Directions:

1 Muddle 1 tomato in shaker

2 Add ingredients (not the soda… explosive)

3 Shake like a Viking beast

4 Strain over ice in a highball

5 Top with soda and stir

6 Garnish with the other cherry tomato on the vine

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Megan opened up about son Noah's decision to wear dresses

Megan Fox reveals son, 6, 'doesn't care' about being picked on for wearing dresses to school

Celebrities

Pringles' Nandos-inspired new flavour was a hit with the Heart.co.uk team

Work snacks: New Piri-Piri Chicken flavoured Pringles

Food & Health

The firm – which has been going for 178 years – would leave 9,000 British staff unemployed, and 21,000 worldwide

Thomas Cook at risk of leaving 150,000 holidaymakers stranded as they search for £200 million to avoid collapse
Plastic toys at McDonald’s and Burger King are getting scrapped.

McDonald’s and Burger King to scrap plastic toys in kids’ meals – and give fruit bags and books instead

Food & Health

Here's why you shouldn't swat the creepy crawlies in your home.

Why you shouldn’t kill a spider if you see one in your house

Trending on Heart

The couple weren't a hit with viewers

Location Location Location viewers blast 'snobby' couple over bizarre list of requirements

TV & Movies

David Cameron was left red-faced by his on-air blunder

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as David Cameron says 's*at' in This Morning blunder

TV & Movies

Scarlett, 29, begs fans to attend their routine smear tests as she admits doctors have "detected something".

Scarlett Moffatt in cancer scare after receiving abnormal smear test results

Celebrities

Ruth and Eamonn have been replaced with the Rugby World Cup coverage

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

TV & Movies

Richard and Judy stepped down from their presenting role on This Morning in 2001

Richard and Judy announce return to This Morning after 18 years

TV & Movies

Lauren was criticised by her followers for sharing selfies on the sad day.

Lauren Goodger BLASTED by fans for posting social media videos of her nan's FUNERAL

Celebrities