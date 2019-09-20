A bar is opening on a glacier in Iceland... and it looks amazing

Amazingly, it's the first bar on an Icelandic glacier EVER. Picture: Reyka Vodka

By Emma Gritt

Is anything cooler than a bar on a glacier in Iceland? And amazingly, this is the first one

Having a drink at your local is all well and good, but what about sipping on a vodka cocktail north of the Artic Circle?

A new bar is opening on Iceland's gorgeous Langjökull Glacier, and it's actually the first of its kind.

It's the brainchild Reyka Vodka, the Icelandic spirit that uses water from the very glacier as its base.

The cosy pop-up is only open for five days next month, so if getting the coordinates and trekking there seems like too much hassle, head to their website where you can win a trip.

Reyka Vodka is distilled in Iceland - right where the pop-up bar will be located. Picture: Reyka Vodka

To get to the bar, which is open from October 16 to 20, you need to pass mesmerising geothermal hot springs, lakes, rivers and perhaps see some local wildlife.

The bar will be serving Reyka Vodka's signature cocktail, the Puffin Collins, for which you'll find a recipe below.

The Puffin Collins is Reyka Vodka's signature cocktail. Picture: Reyka Vodka / Getty

What you'll need:

50ml Reyka Icelandic Vodka

30ml fresh pink grapefruit juice

20ml elderflower cordial

2 x cherry tomato

50ml soda water

Directions:

1 Muddle 1 tomato in shaker

2 Add ingredients (not the soda… explosive)

3 Shake like a Viking beast

4 Strain over ice in a highball

5 Top with soda and stir

6 Garnish with the other cherry tomato on the vine