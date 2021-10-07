Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

7 October 2021, 12:43

Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list
Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Government are no longer advising Brits against travel to countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia.

The easing of travel restrictions announced by the Foreign Office means that the advice regarding 32 countries has changed.

These countries were not previously on the red list, but were among areas that the Government said should not be visited unless essential.

Now, the new advice does not warn against holidays to these countries, meaning Brits would jet off for some winter sunshine.

Due to these changes, travel insurance will be a lot easier to attain, making travel in general less stressful.

32 countries have had their travel restrictions eased
32 countries have had their travel restrictions eased. Picture: Getty

The latest change comes as there is a "decreased risk to British nationals" thanks to the highly successful vaccine rollout.

The full 32 counties where advice has been eased are:

  1. Algeria
  2. Armenia
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Belarus
  5. Benin
  6. Comoros
  7. Tokelau and Niue
  8. Djibouti
  9. Equatorial Guinea
  10. Fiji
  11. Gambia
  12. Guinea
  13. Kazakhstan
  14. Kiribati
  15. Kosovo
  16. Liberia
  17. Madagascar
  18. Malaysia
  19. Marshall Islands
  20. Micronesia
  21. Nauru
  22. Sao Tome and Principe
  23. Senegal
  24. Solomon Islands
  25. Togo
  26. Tonga
  27. Tuvalu
  28. Vanuatu
  29. Congo
  30. America Samoa
  31. French Polynesia
  32. Ghana
Fiji is among the countries Brits are now allowed to travel to on a non-essential basis
Fiji is among the countries Brits are now allowed to travel to on a non-essential basis. Picture: Getty

This news comes following the announcement that covid-19 travel rules were being simplified.

There are still 54 destinations on the red-list, where advice states that there should be no non-essential travel.

In these locations, risk to Brits has been deemed "unacceptably high".

Malaysia is also one of the countries with eased travel restrictions
Malaysia is also one of the countries with eased travel restrictions. Picture: Getty

The 54 countries on the red list are:

  1. Afghanistan
  2. Angola
  3. Argentina
  4. Bolivia
  5. Botswana
  6. Brazil
  7. Burundi
  8. Cape Verde
  9. Chile
  10. Colombia
  11. Congo (Democratic Republic)
  12. Costa Rica
  13. Cuba
  14. Dominican Republic
  15. Ecuador
  16. Eritrea
  17. Eswatini
  18. Ethiopia
  19. French Guiana
  20. Georgia
  21. Guyana
  22. Haiti
  23. Indonesia
  24. Lesotho
  25. Malawi
  26. Mayotte
  27. Mexico
  28. Mongolia
  29. Montenegro
  30. Mozambique
  31. Myanmar
  32. Namibia
  33. Nepal
  34. Panama
  35. Paraguay
  36. Peru
  37. Philippines
  38. Réunion
  39. Rwanda
  40. Seychelles
  41. Sierra Leone
  42. Somalia
  43. South Africa
  44. Sudan
  45. Suriname
  46. Tanzania
  47. Thailand
  48. Trinidad and Tobago
  49. Tunisia
  50. Uganda
  51. Uruguay
  52. Venezuela
  53. Zambia
  54. Zimbabwe

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor
The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'
Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her shirt and trousers from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

A woman has refused to babysit 40 children at her brother's wedding

Woman accused of 'ruining' her brother's wedding after refusing to babysit 40 kids
The hack was shared to TikTok

Horrifying wooden spoon cleaning hack shows just how dirty the utensils get

Trending on Heart

Aya Asahina is a model and actress

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park

Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

Celebrities

Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

TV & Movies

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star

Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name

Celebrities

Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid

Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid

Celebrities

Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 5 of the best to buy

Christmas

A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'

Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to be a ‘professional sleeper’
Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?

Squid Game fans think Netflix hinted at season two with cryptic Instagram post

TV & Movies

The couple shared their story on This Morning yesterday

Friends who broke legs after breaking into closed water park threaten legal action

TV & Movies

Bake Off was hit by more technical issues this week

Great British Bake Off fans baffled as show is forced off air by more technical errors

Great British Bake Off