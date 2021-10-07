Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Government are no longer advising Brits against travel to countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia.

The easing of travel restrictions announced by the Foreign Office means that the advice regarding 32 countries has changed.

These countries were not previously on the red list, but were among areas that the Government said should not be visited unless essential.

Now, the new advice does not warn against holidays to these countries, meaning Brits would jet off for some winter sunshine.

Due to these changes, travel insurance will be a lot easier to attain, making travel in general less stressful.

32 countries have had their travel restrictions eased. Picture: Getty

The latest change comes as there is a "decreased risk to British nationals" thanks to the highly successful vaccine rollout.

The full 32 counties where advice has been eased are:

Algeria Armenia Bangladesh Belarus Benin Comoros Tokelau and Niue Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Fiji Gambia Guinea Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Liberia Madagascar Malaysia Marshall Islands Micronesia Nauru Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Solomon Islands Togo Tonga Tuvalu Vanuatu Congo America Samoa French Polynesia Ghana

Fiji is among the countries Brits are now allowed to travel to on a non-essential basis. Picture: Getty

This news comes following the announcement that covid-19 travel rules were being simplified.

There are still 54 destinations on the red-list, where advice states that there should be no non-essential travel.

In these locations, risk to Brits has been deemed "unacceptably high".

Malaysia is also one of the countries with eased travel restrictions. Picture: Getty

The 54 countries on the red list are: