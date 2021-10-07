Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions
7 October 2021, 12:43
The Government are no longer advising Brits against travel to countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia.
The easing of travel restrictions announced by the Foreign Office means that the advice regarding 32 countries has changed.
These countries were not previously on the red list, but were among areas that the Government said should not be visited unless essential.
Now, the new advice does not warn against holidays to these countries, meaning Brits would jet off for some winter sunshine.
Due to these changes, travel insurance will be a lot easier to attain, making travel in general less stressful.
The latest change comes as there is a "decreased risk to British nationals" thanks to the highly successful vaccine rollout.
The full 32 counties where advice has been eased are:
- Algeria
- Armenia
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Benin
- Comoros
- Tokelau and Niue
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea
- Fiji
- Gambia
- Guinea
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Nauru
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Solomon Islands
- Togo
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Congo
- America Samoa
- French Polynesia
- Ghana
This news comes following the announcement that covid-19 travel rules were being simplified.
There are still 54 destinations on the red-list, where advice states that there should be no non-essential travel.
In these locations, risk to Brits has been deemed "unacceptably high".
The 54 countries on the red list are:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- Congo (Democratic Republic)
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Georgia
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Réunion
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe