Disneyland Paris announce plans to add new Frozen, Marvel and Star Wars areas to famous park

13 September 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 16:32

Disneyland Paris is set for a huge expansion plan
Disneyland Paris is set for a huge expansion plan. Picture: Disney
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disneyland Paris is set to undergo a huge expansion as they add three must-visit areas to the park.

Disneyland Paris officially opened to fans in 1992, and has grown and developed over the 27 years they have been open – and there are still more changes to come.

Disney announced this week their plans to open three new areas in the park for their visitors to enjoy.

Speaking at the Disneyland Paris Media Expo, Disneyland Paris’ Chief Operating Officer Daniel Delcourt said: “Meeting our guests' expectations is not enough; our goal is to exceed them.

Disney announced this week their plans to open three new areas in the park for their visitors to enjoy
Disney announced this week their plans to open three new areas in the park for their visitors to enjoy. Picture: Disney

“This is what drives us to reinvent ourselves constantly and to be bold, with a desire for innovation and creativity that are at the heart of the Disney DNA.”

The three new areas are based around some of the most beloved stories and characters in the world at the moment; Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel.

The new must-visit areas in the park will be opening in phases, with the first able to visit in 2021.

The new area dedicated to Marvel will be called Avengers Campus
The new area dedicated to Marvel will be called Avengers Campus. Picture: Disney
The Frozen area will give visitors a chance to meet their favourite characters
The Frozen area will give visitors a chance to meet their favourite characters. Picture: Disney

For fans of Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the world of Marvel at the Avengers Campus.

This area will include action-packed adventures, attractions, restaurants and – of course – the chance to meet your Marvel heroes.

A new area of the park will also be dedicated to the beloved story of Frozen.

A new area dedicated to Star Wars is also coming in 2021
A new area dedicated to Star Wars is also coming in 2021. Picture: Disney

The story of Anna and Elsa became a worldwide sensation when the first film was released in 2013, and is set to only increase with the second instalment.

The magical area will transport you to Arendelle, as guests will be met with snow-capped mountains and a magnificent lake at the new area.

The Frozen section of the park will have shops and restaurants as well as the chances to meet some of your favourite characters from the the hit Disney film.

