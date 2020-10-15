The most haunted hotels and spas in the UK revealed

15 October 2020, 14:56

The most haunted hotels and spas in the UK revealed
No better way to recover from a ghost sighting than with a full body massage!

With Halloween round the corner, we're all embracing the spooky season.

And while we might not be able to trick or treat, throw a party or head out on the town this year, we are determined to get you in a spooky mood.

And what better way than a run-down of all the most haunted hotels and spas in the UK, which you can book to stay at!

Spa booking specialists Spaseekers have put together the five most haunted spots across Britain, but who knew haunted looked so good?

1) Gisborough Hall Hotel, North Yorkshire

Gisborough Hall Hotel, North Yorkshire
Gisborough Hall Hotel, North Yorkshire. Picture: PH

The Gisborough Hall Hotel in North Yorkshire was built in 1856 and is believed to be the home of three ghosts.

One of the ghosts is a butler who has been heard pacing along a hall, while another appears outside the main reception of the hotel – ready for check in!

The third, and maybe scariest of all, is an old lady who is said to come and kneel at the foot of the bed in the Old Nursery.

2) Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Lancashire

Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Lancashire
Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa, Lancashire. Picture: PH

The Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa in Lancashire – which is 700 years old – is not for the faint hearted, as it is home to one of the most haunted and tragic love stories.

According to legend, a French governess called Lucette killed herself after she was jilted one Christmas by a dashing army officer.

She is said to have thrown herself off a bridge into a river and drowned, but now returns as a ghost around the area.

3) Eastwell Manor, Kent

Eastwell Manor, Kent
Eastwell Manor, Kent. Picture: PH

Another stunning building, the Eastwell Manor in Kent hardly looks like the place to host ghosts and spirits.

However, the historical building is said to be home to a female spirit, as well as a ghostly horseman who can be seen riding towards the manor, before veering off and disappearing into a nearby lane.

4) Ruthin Castle Hotel & Spa, North Wales

Ruthin Castle Hotel & Spa, North Wales
Ruthin Castle Hotel & Spa, North Wales. Picture: PH

With a history of murder and execution tales linked to it, there is no wonder the Ruthin Castle Hotel & Spa has found its way on to this list.

A 'Grey Lady' is said to have haunted the residence for hundreds of years now after she was executed for murdering her husband's mistress.

If you're looking for a sighting, the banqueting hall and castle battlements are recommended.

5) The Shrigley Hall Hotel, Cheshire

The Shrigley Hall Hotel, Cheshire
The Shrigley Hall Hotel, Cheshire. Picture: PH

Dating back to 1825, The Shrigley Hall Hotel is a stunning manor with incredible interiors.

However, if you want to visit, you might have to get used to the sightings of ghostly figures, unexplained noises in the night and temperature drops around the building.

