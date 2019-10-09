Exclusive

Hotel Indigo Leicester Square: The Art Deco hotel perfect for catching a West End show

Hotel indigo offers West End glamour. Picture: Hotel Indigo

By Naomi Bartram

Let’s face it, when planning a trip to London, the hotels can seem overpriced and packed full of tourists.

While Hotel Indigo is located in the centre of the capital at 1 Leicester Square, this boutique property is far from chaotic.

Inspired by 1920s glamour, the whole building has an Art Deco touch mirroring it’s theatrical surroundings with bespoke rooms designed by award-winning architects Michaelis Boyd.

Here's everything you need to know about the glamorous cinematic building.

The hotel is in the heart of Leicester Square. Picture: Hotel Indigo

The room

All 95 rooms are inspired by different stages in the screenplay process including Scriptwriter Rooms, Backstage Rooms and Auditorium Rooms.

While some might be compact, they certainly don’t lack style and have those all important views over Leicester Square and London’s south bank.

The rooms are inspired by the theatre. Picture: Hotel Indigo

Elegant touches include a retro phone, gold stage lights and complimentary snacks, but the best thing about the whole room is definitely the ridiculously comfortable bed.

Elsewhere in the room you’ll find a flatscreen TV, Nespresso coffee machine and art deco strip lights around the mirrors.

The bathrooms have huge walk-in showers which are powerful, as well as toiletries by Dr Harris & Co.

The bathrooms are spacious and stylish. Picture: Hotel Indigo

The location

If you’re heading to a West End show, the location in undeniably brilliant. Front-facing rooms have windows looking out directly over Leicester Square which is buzzing with tourists and street performers until the early hours.

Surprisingly, the room stays fairly quiet, but if you’re a light sleeper the hotel staff kindly provide ear plugs.

Nearby there are enough restaurants, bars, clubs and theatre shows to keep you entertained for a whole weekend. Leicester Square underground station is just a few yards away, as well as Piccadilly Circus.

The rooms have amazing views across London. Picture: Hotel Indigo

The food and drink

The best thing about the hotel has to be the rooftop terrace bar and restaurant on the 9th floor which provides panoramic views of London’s vibrant skyline.

As well as choosing from the incredible cocktail list - check out the gin based ‘Rose Tinted’ - you can also dine from the wonderfully simple menu of vegan burgers, cod and chips and ribeye steak.

It’s also the place to go if you want to chill out in the morning with a coffee or do some celebrity spotting during a red carpet film premiere.

The rooftop bar is a must-visit. Picture: Hotel Indigo

The price

For such a stunning location, Hotel Indigo is actually extremely reasonably priced with double rooms starting at £200 per night.

Continental breakfast is an extra £15, or £25 for a full English.

For more information, visit: https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/gb/en/london/lonls/hoteldetail