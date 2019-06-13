The largest water slide in the WORLD has opened in Benidorm

13 June 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 11:30

The Cyclon is 12 storeys high and has become the world's largest water slide after opening in Benidorm water park Aqualandia.

A video of the world's largest water slide has been released - and it really is all our childhood dreams come true.

The ride has just opened at Aqualandia, Benidorm
The ride has just opened at Aqualandia, Benidorm. Picture: Aqualandia Water Park

The Cyclon in Benidorm has just opened in Aqualandia, and it's a whopping 12 stories high. It measures 200m in length, and also features a massive vortex tunnel measuring 20m.

The 'zero gravity' vortex see passengers, who are sat on a four person raft, zoom down the slide from as far up as the equivalent of a 12 storey building - and riders hit speeds of up to 37mph.

The Cyclon is now available to visit after being officially opened last month.

Riders get to experience the 'zero gravity' vortex at the end
Riders get to experience the 'zero gravity' vortex at the end. Picture: Aqualandia

Although the ride may now be the 'biggest' water slide in the world, it does not hold the world record for either the tallest or the longest.

The former title belongs to Kilimanjaro at Aldeia das Águas Park Resort in Brazil, which is a massive 49.9m in height.

And the longest slide is at Action Park in New Jersey, which is a massive 601m in length.

For more information visit the park's website.

