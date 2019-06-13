Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton confirmed the Spice Girls animated film is on the way. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Bunton, also known as Baby Spice, confirmed a new Spice Girls movie is on it’s way.

Spice Girls are back with a vengeance, and are even working on a new animated film alongside their huge UK tour.

Emma Bunton – or Baby Spice for the die-hard fans – confirmed the film news on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Talking about the speculation an animated film about the Spice Girls is in the works, Emma said: “We’re really excited about that, we’ve been sitting with some writers now for quite a few months, we’ve had loads of ideas.

"It’s another thing that will be amazing, can you imagine, animation, doesn’t that take like 20 years to do or something?”

The band, minus Victoria, are currently touring the UK. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the plot, all Emma revealed was that it's a "whole new story" and that she's looking forward to seeing how the animators draw them all.

With speculation the film will see the girls have superpowers, Heart Breakfast's Amanda questioned if there was truth in this.

Emma explained: “We haven’t got to that yet, but I am hoping, I’d like some superpowers.”

There are reports the film will see the girls become superheroes. Picture: Heart

Earlier reports claim the film will star all five of the Spice Girls; Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, voicing their own animated selves.

The show will be written by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith produced by Simon Filler and will include the band's best hits.