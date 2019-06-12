Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled. Picture: Getty

This announcement comes after around 3m customers were told not to use their faulty appliances two years ago.

Appliance company Whirlpool has been directed to recall a whopping 500,000 tumble dryers in what's been called an "unprecedented" move from the government.

This was announced by business minister Kelly Tolhurst who stated that Whirlpool were informed on June 4th of the Government's intention to serve a notice for them to recall half a million of their unmodified appliances.

This follows the huge warning two years ago when three million Whirlpool customers were told not to use their machines - ones produced between April 1st 2004 and September 30th 2015 - after concerns they might not be safe.

There has been concern over the brand's "straightness". Picture: PA

Ms Tolhurst's comments echo Conservative former minister Andrew Griffiths' "great concern" over the brand's "straightness" and whether or not hundreds of thousands of customers have unsafe machines in their homes.

Mr Griffiths said in the Commons: ""The Office for Product Safety and Standards undertook a thorough review into the modification of Whirlpool tumble dryers, yet there still remains great concern not only about the straightness of Whirlpool, but whether people have unsafe products in their homes.

"Can the minister update us on what's happening in relation to Whirlpool?"

To this, Kelly Tolhurst replied: "Consumer safety is a Government priority."I want to assure (Mr Griffiths) that we have kept Whirlpool's actions under review and I can tell the House we have informed Whirlpool of our intention to serve a recall notice as a next step of the regulatory process.

"This is unprecedented action."

Many of the appliances sold between 2004 and 2015 are said to be potentially faulty. Picture: PA

A Whirlpool representative said: "Safety is our number one priority and we remain committed to resolving any affected tumble dryers that have not yet been modified.

"To this end, we are in ongoing discussions with the Office for Product Safety and Standards to agree additional measures we have proposed to reach consumers who have not yet engaged with this safety programme.

"We have co-operated with OPSS throughout its recent review of the programme and welcome its findings that consumers whose tumble dryers have been modified can continue to use them safely.

"The crucial message to anyone who still owns an affected dryer and has not already had it modified by Whirlpool is to contact us immediately on 0800 151 0905.

"In the meantime, anyone with an affected dryer that has not been modified should unplug it and not use it until the modification has been completed."