Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

12 June 2019, 16:34 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 16:36

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled
Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled. Picture: Getty

This announcement comes after around 3m customers were told not to use their faulty appliances two years ago.

Appliance company Whirlpool has been directed to recall a whopping 500,000 tumble dryers in what's been called an "unprecedented" move from the government.

This was announced by business minister Kelly Tolhurst who stated that Whirlpool were informed on June 4th of the Government's intention to serve a notice for them to recall half a million of their unmodified appliances.

This follows the huge warning two years ago when three million Whirlpool customers were told not to use their machines - ones produced between April 1st 2004 and September 30th 2015 - after concerns they might not be safe.

There has been concern over the brand&squot;s "straightness"
There has been concern over the brand's "straightness". Picture: PA

Ms Tolhurst's comments echo Conservative former minister Andrew Griffiths' "great concern" over the brand's "straightness" and whether or not hundreds of thousands of customers have unsafe machines in their homes.

Mr Griffiths said in the Commons: ""The Office for Product Safety and Standards undertook a thorough review into the modification of Whirlpool tumble dryers, yet there still remains great concern not only about the straightness of Whirlpool, but whether people have unsafe products in their homes.

"Can the minister update us on what's happening in relation to Whirlpool?"

To this, Kelly Tolhurst replied: "Consumer safety is a Government priority."I want to assure (Mr Griffiths) that we have kept Whirlpool's actions under review and I can tell the House we have informed Whirlpool of our intention to serve a recall notice as a next step of the regulatory process.

"This is unprecedented action."

Read more: Claire's Accessories forced to recall products after asbestos is found in multiple ranges

Many of the appliances sold between 2004 and 2015 are said to be potentially faulty
Many of the appliances sold between 2004 and 2015 are said to be potentially faulty. Picture: PA

A Whirlpool representative said: "Safety is our number one priority and we remain committed to resolving any affected tumble dryers that have not yet been modified.

"To this end, we are in ongoing discussions with the Office for Product Safety and Standards to agree additional measures we have proposed to reach consumers who have not yet engaged with this safety programme.

"We have co-operated with OPSS throughout its recent review of the programme and welcome its findings that consumers whose tumble dryers have been modified can continue to use them safely.

"The crucial message to anyone who still owns an affected dryer and has not already had it modified by Whirlpool is to contact us immediately on 0800 151 0905.

"In the meantime, anyone with an affected dryer that has not been modified should unplug it and not use it until the modification has been completed."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

McDonalds have recently introduced a trial for extended breakfast

McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK and it launched TODAY

Food & Health

Lydia is a self-confessed controlling mother and wanted to have the wow factor

'Controlling' mum slated for buying £3,000 wedding dress to attends SON's big day

Weddings

The collection has a number of characters featured on the coins

When was the Peter Pan 50p coin collection launched and where can you buy it?
Primark is opening a Friends-themed café in their Manchester store

Primark's Friends-themed Central Perks coffee shop looks AMAZING
The popular store has recalled more products due to asbestos concerns

Claire's Accessories forced to recall products over concerns of asbestos

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up

Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?

TV & Movies

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence

Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Celebrities

What was the Taylor Swift Katy Perry feud about in the first place?

Katy Perry Taylor Swift feud: What's the beef between the singers?

Celebrities

Caroline Flack and Molly-Mae Hague are said to have dated the same man

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague's ex Bradley Simmonds 'also dated Caroline Flack'

TV & Movies

David Blaine took some time out of his UK tour to visit Heart's studios

Magician David Blaine bemused that pals STILL tell him to keep something secret

Celebrities