Magician David Blaine bemused that pals STILL tell him to keep something secret

12 June 2019, 13:14

David Blaine took some time out of his UK tour to visit Heart's studios
David Blaine took some time out of his UK tour to visit Heart's studios.

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The iconic iillusionist told Heart that he can never quite get his head around people asking him to keep a secret... when he's made a career out of keeping things quiet.

David Blaine has made a living out of keeping things close to his chest - but admits that pals still often remind him "not to tell anyone" before telling him sensitive information.

The 46-year-old New Yorker popped in to Heart to speak about why he loves being a dad, and what fans can expect from his big budget magic extravaganza, Real or Magic.

It's the first time David has ever toured the UK with a live show, his most famous appearance in the UK to date being when he was suspended in a perspex box from Tower Bridge for 44 days in October 2003.

That stunt, along with a VERY awkward palm-flashing interview with Eamonn Holmes, has given David a reputation for being somewhat of a 'weirdo', but in person he's surprisingly friendly - and normal.

David and ex partner, French model Alizée Guinochet are parents to Dessa, 8.

He loves being a father, telling Heart: "Being a dad is the greatest feeling and the greatest joy and greatest feeling I've ever had in my lifetime and I can't imagine anything ever equalling it."

And while you'd think he's getting roped in to performing magic shows at kids' parties for his strung-out parent mates, he says the opposite is true.

David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a perspex box above the Thames in 2003
David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a perspex box above the Thames in 2003.

He told Heart: "When I was young I used to do that, but one of the things I think that helped me become a magician was that I rarely did magic to to other kids as that's the toughest audience.

"The people that really know you don't want to see you do it."

He added that he's such a good mate he would happily use his extreme breath-holding skills to dive in to someone's swimming pool and clean out a filter or fish out a lost piece of jewellery from the bottom.

Most of my friends are magicians and we share all our secrets. I do get annoyed when a friend comes to me and says 'don't tell anyone'. They KNOW I don't tell anyone, that's my MO [modus operandi]!"

But David's art hasn't come without sacrifices, and he told Heart that he has had to miss out on sampling some traditional British grub while on tour so he can be totally prepared for some of the show's more dangerous tricks.

One of the tricks in David's tour is based on a fire-breathing vaudeville act from the early 20th century
One of the tricks in David's tour is based on a fire-breathing vaudeville act from the early 20th century.

"When I do this show I can barely eat any food," he explained.

"I do this trick based on a magician called Hadji Ali who was also known as the Human Fire Hydrant or the Human Dragon.

"He would drink a gallon of water, and then a pint of kerosene so he could start fires at will and then put them out with the water in his stomach.

"Doing that trick means that I can't eat for a day and a half before each show. I've been doing it for the last three months to prep for this show."

David Blaine's Real or Magic Tour 2019

June 2019

Wed 05 Edinburgh Playhouse

Sun 08 Dublin 3Arena

Tue 11 Manchester O2 Apollo

Fri 14 Birmingham Arena

Sat 15 Bournemouth International Centre

Tue 18 London Eventim Apollo

Wed 19 London Eventim Apollo

For more information and tickets, click here

David Blaine is touring the UK and Ireland for the first time in his career
David Blaine is touring the UK and Ireland for the first time in his career.

