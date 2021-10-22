London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

22 October 2021

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London
Here's our pick of the best hotels in London. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Taking a trip to London? Here's where you should be staying.

With travel restrictions due to Covid-19 still making abroad holidays far from simple, many people are instead taking this time to explore what the UK has to offer.

And one of the hot spots becoming increasingly popular with friends, couples and families is the great city of London.

Whether you're visiting for the culture, the famous sights, the theatre or anything else, you'll need a central hotel where you can get a good night of sleep before the next day of exploring.

To make things easier for you, we've compiled a list of the best hotels to ensure your perfect staycation in the city:

The Resident, Soho

What? A boutique hotel described as an 'oasis of calm in the centre of London's most vibrant neighbourhood'.

The vibe? Stylish, chic with a relaxed feel.

What you need to know: The Resident may be hidden in the hustle and bustle of Soho, but once you're in your room you'll find the peace and quiet you need after a long day. All rooms come with luxurious beds, spotless en-suites and mini-kitchens. The option to pre-order essential groceries with the reception for your room is a great touch. The Resident's Soho location is one of four in central London, with the others found in Covent Garden, Kensington and Victoria.

The Resident, Soho
The Resident, Soho. Picture: PH

Flemings Hotel, Mayfair

What? A high end boutique, perfect for relaxing after a day of shopping, eating and exploring the capital.

The vibe? Warm, welcoming and luxurious.

What you need to know: Opened in 1851, Flemings expanded to include 13 townhouses and has been run by the Gulhati family for the past 40 years. Centrally located right near the Green Park Station, it boasts stunning room decor and a delicious breakfast complete with home-made pastries, a selection of freshly baked breads and a variety of cured meats and fruits.

Flemings Hotel, Mayfair
Flemings Hotel, Mayfair. Picture: Buy a gift

Victory House, Leicester Square

What? A cosy boutique hotel sat on the famous Leicester Square.

The vibe? Simple, chic and fitting with the West End surroundings.

What you need to know: Victory House is perfect if you want to relax whilst being at the centre of London action. The rooms offer comfort and luxury when you need a break from the busy streets of the city. Victory House is the perfect place to stay overnight if you’re heading to the theatre or on a night out in busy Soho. Victory House is also partners with Crisis which means, through the Bed For A Bed initiative, when you stay, a donation will be made to help a homeless person into a home of their own.

Victory House, Leicester Square
Victory House, Leicester Square. Picture: PH

Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, London

What? Luxury hotel nestled beside St Paul's Cathedral in the capital’s business district, perfect for business travellers or leisure explorers in London City.

The vibe? Great for couples looking for an adventure in the city but moments to wind down in the heart of the capital.

What you need to know: The spa is also home to a luxury pool and thermal experiences such as steam rooms, allowing guests to escape their busy everyday lives. Whether visitors are looking to take time out, wind down after a long day or simply want to get their day off to a good start, Rena Spa offers a range of luxurious treatments for guests to indulge in the ultimate ‘me time’.

Enjoy stunning views at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul's
Enjoy stunning views at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul's. Picture: Leonardo Royal

Cheval Three Quays, Tower Bridge

What? Luxury apartments with incredible views of Tower Bridge.

The vibe? This place is all about the view.

What you need to know: Cheval Three Quays are a collection of stunning apartments available to stay in for as long as you like – from one night to a year or longer. The residence has been designed to mimic the theme of water from the River Thames, adding to the luxurious surroundings.

Boundary London, Shoreditch

What? Modern and quirky hotel in the heart of Shoreditch.

The vibe? You’ll know you’re in Shoreditch!

What you need to know: At The Boundary Project, the 17 rooms have all been decorated to represent an “iconic designer or movement”. The hotel also has three restaurants, two bars and a bakery and deli – not to mention the must-visit rooftop bar.

The Boundary Project, Shoreditch
Boundary London, Shoreditch. Picture: SG

Hotel Indigo – 1 Leicester Square, Leicester Square

What? The perfect place to stay if you live and breathe cinema.

The vibe? 1920s decor heaven.

What you need to know: Take a break from the streets of London for a little Hollywood glamour at Hotel Indigo. Each room is bespoke, with touches to make you feel like a real movie star. Complete with a rooftop bar with killer views and based in the heart of the West End, you won’t want to miss this gem.

Hotel Indigo, Leicester Square
Hotel Indigo – 1 Leicester Square. Picture: PH

Covent Garden Hotel, Covent Garden

What? A homely hotel with plenty of floral prints.

The vibe? Granny-chic meets Covent Garden luxury.

What you need to know: The Covent Garden Hotel has the feel of a country farm house in the middle of hussle and bustle of Covent Garden. All rooms have been designed by Kit Kemp with a “fresh modern style.”

Andaz London, Liverpool Street

What? Modern, bright and exciting rooms at the centre of the city.

The vibe? Modern chic meets classic luxury.

What you need to know: Liverpool Street is a great central spot for a visit to London, whether you’re hitting the clubs, site seeing or heading to a show. Andaz London’s rooms are bright and bold, their bars perfect for getting THE best Instagram shots, and their reviews are out of this world.

Andaz Hotel,
Andaz London, Liverpool Street . Picture: PH

