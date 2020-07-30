New £3.5bn London theme park, nicknamed 'UK's Disneyland' reveals new details and images

We cant wait to visit the incredible themepark. Picture: London Resort

Brits will be buzzing to visit the incredible theme park which is set to open in four years.

A magical new theme park is currently in the works just on the outskirts of London in Kent, and they're moving closer to starting building works.

The park, called The London Resort, will cost a whopping £3.5 billion, and have announced a public consultation on their plans this summer.

It'll be built on 535 acres of land on a former cement works in Swanscombe in Kent, and isn't set to open until 2024.

The resort will look incredible. Picture: The London Resort

Named one of the most ambitious theme park products ever in Europe, the resort will eventually be two parks, with the first opening in 2024 and the second not until 2029, so a while to go.

It'll be triple the size of any other park in Britain, with a whopping 70 per cent of the attraction undercover, meaning that the park will still be able to run as normal when the wet weather of the UK rears its ugly head.

London Resort will be split into six 'lands', similar to how Disneyworld has split itself up, and they will all be influenced by their partnerships with the BBC, ITV and Paramount Pictures.

The park is set to be so magical, that the entrance will be through a grand plaza called The High Street, lit up with street lamps and featuring shops, restaurants, hotels and even a waterpark.

A number of different areas will be within the resort, such as The Kingdom, which is full of swords, dragons and princesses, based off King Arthur's England.

A map of the different areas to explore. Picture: The London Resort

As well as this, there will the The Studios, which is a modern day warehouse district with plenty of action movie features such as fast car chases.

The Woods will be another area you can visit, full of fairytales and mystical creatures.

As well as this, there's the Jungle, The Isles and Starport to explore.

A London Resort spokesperson said: “The project will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe.

"A multi-billion pound investment will transform seven million square meters of land, on the banks of the Thames, into one of the largest, immersive experience centres in the world.

How the park will look from above. Picture: The London Resort

"Two theme parks and a resort water park will be set over 535 acres, the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums.

“A bespoke entertainment district, including the provision of 3,500 hotel rooms, will be devoted to a full-suite of hospitality experiences.

“There will be something for every generation and food and drink for every taste.”

Their Chief Executive, PY Gerbeau said: “The team have been immense, working incredibly hard during these awful times.

"I joined just under a year ago and we are always being asked to hurry up.

"Well, I am happy to tell you we have made strong progress and these reports are hugely important. This is a significant step in transforming an amazing and ambitious dream into reality."