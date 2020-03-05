Martin Lewis on whether you should book a holiday amid Coronavirus fears

Martin Lewis has spoken out on holiday-booking amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: Getty/ITV

Many people are questioning whether they should book a holiday as fears about Coronavirus mount - here is Martin Lewis' expert advice.

As concerns about Coronavirus mount, many Brits have been left wondering whether or not they are okay to still go ahead with holiday plans.

We are currently at the time of year when many families are booking their summer holidays, but some have been left wondering whether these will still be able to go ahead.

Unfortunately, there is no clear answer on this matter - as the future of the virus is still unknown.

Martin Lewis has offered his opinion on the matter of holidays during Coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Experts have predicted that cases of Coronavirus are likely to explode in April, and continue throughout summer - so travel plans could potentially be thrown into chaos.

On whether the public should go ahead with holiday plans, Martin Lewis told The Sun: “For those who haven’t booked a holiday yet and want to, there’s no right answer here.

“It also depends which camp you’re in. There are those who are medically more vulnerable - the older, those with immune problems or diabetes are high risk and statistically it likely to be a far more serious illness.

“If you’re under 50 and healthy then it’s more a case of whether you want to travel to impacted ideas."

Many people have been wondering whether it will be safe to travel to summer holidays this year. Picture: Getty

Martin says that you need to take into account is how far away the trip is, as well as whether it is to a high-risk zone.

“If you’re planning to go away within the next few weeks and the country is still accessible then you need to think about whether you still want to go.|

He then added: “The summer holidays are four months away and it’s only two months since the first case of coronavirus was reported to the World Health Organisation.

“We simply don’t know if it will be done and dusted by the time you travel.”