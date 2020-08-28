This magical Greek resort with overwater bungalows will make you feel like you're in the Maldives

The resort will make you feel like you're in the Maldives, but for a fraction of the price. Picture: Stella Island Resort

By Alice Dear

And it only costs a fraction of the price!

As people attempt to save their 2020 summer holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic, we're busy dreaming of where we'll be visiting next year – and the Stella Island Resort in Crete has just been bumped up to number one on our list.

Imagine it, the sun beaming down on you while you listen to the sound of the waves on your private deck as someone pours you a cocktail – pure bliss.

The Stella Island Resort, situated on the beautiful Greek Island, features magical overwater bungalows that will make you feel like you're in the Maldives, but won't cost you as much.

The resort has a total of 225 rooms, and caters to adults only. Picture: Stella Island Resort

People have been raving about the resort on Trip Advisor, and the images make it look like something out of a dream.

The resort has a total of 225 rooms, and caters to adults only.

With a giant pool, decks and a private beach, you can unwind with breathtaking views whatever your preference is.

People have been raving about the resort on Trip Advisor. Picture: Stella Island Resort

Situated on Crete's northern coast, the resort also boasts five restaurants and a spa, in case you need a little pampering.

And while the overwater bungalows may make guests feel like they are in the Maldives, they won't have to travel as far or pay as much.

Situated on Crete's northern coast, the resort also boasts five restaurants and a spa. Picture: Stella Island Resort

It will cost guests around £490 a night to stay at Stella Island Resort, while Maldives resorts will set you back thousands a night.

