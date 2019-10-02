Finally you can buy a suitcase with an inbuilt phone charger - why had no one thought of it before?

2 October 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 10:54

Horizn Studios have created a suitcase with a built-in USB charger
Horizn Studios have created a suitcase with a built-in USB charger. Picture: Horizn Studios

With this genius luggage you don't need to worry about forgetting your charger... you just need to remember to charge up your suitcase.

When it comes to holiday packing, there are two areas I simply cannot master - taking the right clothes, and admitting to myself that I won’t be using my gym kit and just leaving it at home.

I also always take loads of earrings which I inevitably don’t wear, but I think more is more when it comes to my arsenal of Pat Butcher-style gems.

However, one element of travelling that is no longer such a nightmare is keeping my phone and iPad charged (or at least working - more than once I’ve found myself with a dead battery and an e-boarding card in a place where no one speaks English).

I’ve been trying out the Horizn Studios M5, a genius suitcase that actually comes complete with a removable USB charger.

The German brand is the first in the world to include such an element, and its genius.

The charger can be removed from the top of the cabin-approved suitcase and used while you’re in air or on a train, or you can charge things from it directly if you’re stuck at a terminal and are trying to avoid the lure of duty free.

The £320 M5 has other useful features, even if you don’t need to use the charger (or opt for the cheaper £220 model without one).

Its water-resistant front pocket can hold a 15” laptop and travel essentials in its multitude of pockets. Inside it has an inbuilt compression pad and comes with a laundry bag in the same colour as the outer shell.

I’ve enjoyed using the case, and found it sturdy, reliable and stylish, but have found the price of the sleek outer is limited packing space within the left hand segment.

Or that might just be part of my inability to pack just what I actually need when I go away... even for just an overnight stay.

