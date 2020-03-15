The world's first DUPLO rollercoaster opens at Legoland Windsor

Ruby and I ride the DUPLO rollercoaster. Picture: Beci Wood

By Beci Wood

With the sun shining down on Windsor and the crowds pouring in, it was business as usual at Legoland this weekend as the theme park opened a fantastic new rollercoaster aimed at tots.

Ruby had the time of her life! Picture: Beci Wood

Visiting with my two young children, it was a momentary reprieve from the constant news of the Coronavirus outbreak that's sweeping the nation.

Featuring just a couple of smooth dips and turns, the DUPLO Dino coaster is the perfect introduction into thrill rides for little ones.

Stepping aboard a brightly-coloured dinosaur carriage, budding explorers will soar past brick dinosaur models which are 18 times bigger than if you were to build them at home!

Short and sweet, there's no time for it to pick up pace.

But my four-year-old daughter said it was 'amazing' and that was music to my ears as a theme park fanatic myself.

The train ride was a hit with my two children. Picture: Legoland

The ride is an addition to the new and improved DUPLO Valley section of Legoland Windsor which has been expertly put together for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

With bright colours around every corner, the kids looked around in amazement.

The area also includes a fantastic DUPLO® Playtown play area which included a huge new rocket in the centre with slides and climbing walls.

The DUPLO Valley Airport gives children the chance to take to the skies and be in control of the colourful helicopters.

My husband James and I with our two kids Ruby and Rocco, who was worn out from all the fun! Picture: Beci Wood

DUPLO Valley also has a new official character - Dexter the Dog! Dexter will be on hand (or paw) to welcome guests and at the popular DUPLO Puppet Theatre, there’s a brand-new show for families to watch throughout the day.

The Frog Prince, tells the tale of Princess Money-Plenty who loses her golden ball in the depths of a murky pond; ruled by an Evil Toad, before she’s saved by the heroics of the theme parks very own secret agent - James Pond.

My two loved the gentle riverboat Fairy Tale Brook ride – where fairy tales from The Three Little Pigs and Sleeping Beauty come to life in over 4 million LEGO® bricks and the little train ride.

Duplo Valley is new and improved at Legoland Windsor. Picture: Legoland

Later in the year the resort's water areas, Splash Safari, Drench Towers and Raft Racers will open as the weather gets warmer.

But if you can't wait until then another water-based attraction that's definitely worth a try is the newly-named LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure.

The brightly-coloured DUPLO rollercoaster was a big hit. Picture: Beci Wood

Young explorers are invited to join the mission to discover a lost underwater city and hidden treasure amongst real life sea creatures including sharks and stingrays.

Before venturing aboard, recruits will need to keep their eyes peeled for the LEGO sea turtles made up of 16,384 LEGO bricks, which took Model Makers a staggering 120 hours to build.

The attention to detail did not go unnoticed!

To celebrate the opening of DUPLO Valley, LEGOLAND have launched a sale on tickets with the chance to save up to 50% on the on-the-day price.

Until 2 April 2020, tickets will be available for just £29 for guests to visit on any date during the LEGOLAND season, which ends on 1 November 2020.

Families can find out more and book at www.legoland.co.ukPlus children under 0.9 metres get FREE entry to the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort. Families can book a LEGOLAND short break at the unique LEGOLAND Hotel and enjoy the bigger and better DUPLO Valley with stays from £99.25pp at www.legolandholidays.co.uk.