When is the UK August bank holiday in 2020?

By Alice Dear

When is this year's August bank holiday, how many are there in this year and when is the next one?

As the weather in the UK heats up, people are looking forward to their bank holidays – even if they're spent in lockdown.

But with hopes of lockdown easing before the summer months, people have been looking forward to the three day weekend that arrives on the August bank holiday.

But when is the UK August bank holiday in 2020, how many do we have left and when is the next one?

August bank holiday falls on Monday, August 31 in 2020.

It comes after the fifth weekend of August.

When is the next bank holiday in 2020?

The next bank holiday in England and Wales is the August bank holiday.

When are all the bank holidays in 2020?

These are all the bank holidays we've had and are yet to come:

1st January 2020, New Year's Day

10th April, Good Friday

13th April, Easter Monday

8th May, Early May bank holiday (VE Day)

25th May, Spring bank holiday

31st August, Summer bank holiday

25th December, Christmas Day

28th December, Boxing Day

