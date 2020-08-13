UK's 'second most expensive home' up for sale for £185million

This huge mansion in North London boasts 117,000 square feet of floorspace. Picture: westminster.gov.uk/Getty

By Alice Dear

The stunning mansion has 117,000 square feet of floorspace and overlooks Regent's Park.

A mansion in North London is currently for sale for a huge £185million.

If the property sells for the market price, it will be the second most expensive home in the UK.

The stunning property is a huge mansion situated on the outskirts of the beautiful Regent's Park, and boasts stunning views of the land from the inside.

READ MORE: New £3.5bn London theme park, nicknamed 'UK's Disneyland' reveals new details and images

The property is on sale for a huge £185million. Picture: westminster.gov.uk

The building was originally built in 1826 under the designs on architect John Nash, who also worked on Buckingham Palace.

Now, it's up for sale from current owners Zenprop.

Zenprop purchased the building in 2016, and has recently put the mansion on the market for £185million.

However – even if you did have that kind of money spare – they have warned you would need even more to refurbish it.

The mansion has stunning views of Regent's Park. Picture: Getty

Chief executive of Zenprop, Derrick Beare, said that whoever buys the property would be looking at spending a further £80-£90million to refurbish 90 per cent of the interior.

The building was originally built in 1826 under the designs on architect John Nash. Picture: westminster.gov.uk

The mansion is located at 1-18 York Terrace East in North London, and currently has planning permission for 26 flats and two houses.

Depending on who bought it, they could renovate the space into apartments, or keep the grand 117,000 square feet of floorspace to themselves.

READ NOW: First Dutch-style roundabout that gives priority to cyclists opens in the UK