First Dutch-style roundabout that gives priority to cyclists opens in the UK

7 August 2020

Cambridge is now home to the only dutch-style roundabout in the UK
Cambridge is now home to the only Dutch-style roundabout in the UK. Picture: Getty/PA
Cambridge has recently become the first place in the UK to open a Dutch-style roundabout.

A Dutch-style roundabout that gives priority to cyclists has opened in Cambridge, and it is the first one of its kind in the UK.

Last week, on July 31, the ribbon was cut on the new roundabout to celebrate the opening on Fendon Road.

The Dutch-style roundabout gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians, which means cars have to give way when the enter the roundabout and when they exit it.

The new project, which has never been tried in Britain before, is estimated to have cost £2.4million.

The new roundabout prioritises cyclists
The new roundabout prioritises cyclists. Picture: PA

On the roundabout, there is a red cycle lane that circles the junction, as well as narrowed roads approaching the roundabout to encourage cars to approach it slower.

Every arm of the roundabout has zebra crossings, which will bode well for pedestrians as well as cyclists.

The roundabout has zebra crossings at every arm of the roundabout
The roundabout has zebra crossings at every arm of the roundabout. Picture: PA

Vice-chairwoman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Lis Every, said at the opening of the new roundabout: “I am delighted to see the completion of improvements to this roundabout, which aim to improve safety at this busy junction and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

“It is great to see Cambridgeshire leading the way in implementing the first truly Dutch inspired roundabout that improves safety for vulnerable users, ahead of recent nationally published Government guidance that strongly promotes this type of infrastructure."

Local cyclists have been trying the new roundabout out over the past week
Local cyclists have been trying the new roundabout out over the past week. Picture: PA

Locals have been trying the new roundabout out over the past week, and the reviews have mostly been positive.

One cyclist from Cambridge, Anne Beamish, wrote on Twitter: "Was a bit apprehensive about how the Fendon Road roundabout would function, but found the new design really intuitive - for all users. Been in Cambridge 30+ years and it was the first time I actually felt safe cycling round a roundabout."

However, of course, some people aren't too happy with the new road changes.

One person commented on Twitter: "I live in Cambridge and cyclists think they rule the City! They think red lights just don’t apply to them. The Council has just spent £2.4m on a Dutch-Style roundabout, where THEY have the right of way!"

