All UK hairdressers will now learn to cut and style Afro hair as standard

Hairdressers will now learn how to style Afro hair as standard. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

The National Occupational Standards has vowed to finally 'meet the needs of the UK's diverse community in one standard.'

All hairdressers in the UK will now be taught to cut and style Afro hair as standard practice, in an overdue change to beauty regulations.

Up until now, many qualifications have never made it compulsory for students studying hairdressing to learn how to work with Afro and textured hair.

But in the recent review of the National Occupational Standards (NOS), it has been ruled that everyone training to become a hairdresser will be shown how to style all hair types, including wavy, curly and coily.

Publishing a report last month, the NOS has vowed to finally 'meet the needs of the UK's diverse community in one standard.'

This comes after the British Beauty Council set up a task force alongside the Hair & Beauty Industry Authority [Habia], which put forward the changes to the NOS two years ago.

Helena Grzesk, chief operating officer at the British Beauty Council, has said she is extremely happy about the step towards more inclusivity.

She told Metro.co.uk: “Until now, tens of thousands of hairdressers have no qualifications in cutting and styling Afro and textured hair.

“We have supported the industry and Habia, ever since we launched in 2018, for the standards to reflect and represent the diverse range of hair types and textures of clients across the hair and beauty sector.”

Helena added: “Our aim is to amplify and celebrate the voices of all the communities the industry serves to ensure each and every one of us feels seen, heard, valued and excited to engage with the beauty industry.”

The new practices will also apply to beauty therapists, nail artists, aestheticians and wellbeing coaches.