UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community
15 June 2023, 14:46
Here's all the best Pride events happening in the UK this year.
It's time to celebrate Pride! And whether you're looking for the best parades, shows or events across the UK this year, we've got you covered:
People's Pride 2023 / Southampton: 3rd - 4th June 2023
- What: Party In The Park
- Time: 11:00AM
- Where: Palmerston Park
- Price: Free
Blackpool Pride: 10th June 2023
- What: Parade, stalls, merchandise, entertainment
- Time: From 10:00AM
- Where: Olympia Arena
- Price: General Admission £13.75
Cardiff Pride: 17th - 18th June 2023
- What: Parade and concert
- Time: N/A
- Where: Cardiff Concert
- Price: From £16.80
Edinburgh Pride: 24th June 2023
- What: March and festival (festival details TBA)
- Time: March from 12:30PM
- Where: Meet at Scottish Parliament
- Price: N/A
London Pride: 1st July 2023
- What: Parade, stages, food, events
- Time: N/A
- Where: Parade starts from Hyde Park Corner, stage areas across Golden Square, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Dean Street
- Price: N/A
