UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

15 June 2023, 14:46

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community
UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's all the best Pride events happening in the UK this year.

It's time to celebrate Pride! And whether you're looking for the best parades, shows or events across the UK this year, we've got you covered:

People's Pride 2023 / Southampton: 3rd - 4th June 2023

  • What: Party In The Park
  • Time: 11:00AM
  • Where: Palmerston Park
  • Price: Free

Blackpool Pride: 10th June 2023

  • What: Parade, stalls, merchandise, entertainment
  • Time: From 10:00AM
  • Where: Olympia Arena
  • Price: General Admission £13.75
Blackpool Pride celebrations take place over the weekend of the 10th June
Blackpool Pride celebrations take place over the weekend of the 10th June. Picture: Alamy

Cardiff Pride: 17th - 18th June 2023

  • What: Parade and concert
  • Time: N/A
  • Where: Cardiff Concert
  • Price: From £16.80
Cardiff Pride celebrations will include a parade and entertainment
Cardiff Pride celebrations will include a parade and entertainment. Picture: Alamy

Edinburgh Pride: 24th June 2023

  • What: March and festival (festival details TBA)
  • Time: March from 12:30PM
  • Where: Meet at Scottish Parliament
  • Price: N/A

London Pride: 1st July 2023

  • What: Parade, stages, food, events
  • Time: N/A
  • Where: Parade starts from Hyde Park Corner, stage areas across Golden Square, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Dean Street
  • Price: N/A
You will not want to miss the London Pride Parade!
You will not want to miss the London Pride Parade! Picture: Getty

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim mini

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim summer dress

Celebrities

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

Trending on Heart

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

TV & Movies

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card.

The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

TV & Movies

Dawn French performed an emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger.

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Showbiz

Denise Welch is cast as The Queen in Diana: The Musical.

Denise Welch cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Showbiz

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Showbiz

Molly Marsh in a black outfit and grey blazer compared to Molly-Mae all in black taking a mirror selfie

How are Love Island's Molly Marsh and Molly-Mae Hague connected?

Showbiz

Mark Wright has opened up about his marriage

Mark Wright calls wife Michelle Keegan ‘sweetest’ person with rare insight into their marriage

Showbiz

Love Island's Zachariah Noble in before and after pictures

Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has praised James Martin's wine brand

Holly Willoughby promotes celebrity friend's wine as Phillip Schofield's is axed

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral mini dress

Celebrities

An expert has revealed the best way to sleep in the heatwave

Expert shows exact position you should sleep in to keep cool during heatwave

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, Instagram and business venture revealed

TV & Movies