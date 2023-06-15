UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's all the best Pride events happening in the UK this year.

It's time to celebrate Pride! And whether you're looking for the best parades, shows or events across the UK this year, we've got you covered:

People's Pride 2023 / Southampton: 3rd - 4th June 2023

What: Party In The Park

Time: 11:00AM

Where: Palmerston Park

Price: Free

Blackpool Pride: 10th June 2023

What: Parade, stalls, merchandise, entertainment

Time: From 10:00AM

Where: Olympia Arena

Price: General Admission £13.75

Blackpool Pride celebrations take place over the weekend of the 10th June. Picture: Alamy

Cardiff Pride: 17th - 18th June 2023

What: Parade and concert

Time: N/A

Where: Cardiff Concert

Price: From £16.80

Cardiff Pride celebrations will include a parade and entertainment. Picture: Alamy

Edinburgh Pride: 24th June 2023

What: March and festival (festival details TBA)

Time: March from 12:30PM

Where: Meet at Scottish Parliament

Price: N/A

London Pride: 1st July 2023

What: Parade, stages, food, events

Time: N/A

Where: Parade starts from Hyde Park Corner, stage areas across Golden Square, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Dean Street

Price: N/A

You will not want to miss the London Pride Parade! Picture: Getty

