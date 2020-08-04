UK weather: Met Office issue Level 2 health warning ahead of 36C heatwave this week

4 August 2020, 08:03 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 08:23

The Met Office has put out a weather warning
The Met Office has put out a weather warning. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Met Office has warned about the dangerous rise in temperature across England on Friday.

As we head into an extremely hot end to the week, now The Met Office has issued a Level 2 health alert.

An 'African heatflare' will be sweeping across the country on Thursday and Friday, with many parts of the UK reaching highs of 36C.

Weather experts say the prolonged hot weather can be "dangerous, especially for the very young or very old or those with chronic disease".

The alert covers the south east of England and is in place from noon and Thursday until 9am on Sunday.

Things are set to hot up this week in the UK
Things are set to hot up this week in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a 60 % probability of Heat-Health criteria being met between 1200 on Thursday and 0900 on Sunday in parts of England.

"A spell of hot and sunny weather is likely to develop through Thursday and Friday with temperatures most likely peaking on Friday in southeast England.

"The heat may continue for some on Saturday but there is currently low confidence for the longevity of this expected hot spell."

The Level 2 heat alert is triggered as soon as the risk is 60% or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

That means it must reach 30C on at least two days in a row.

These extreme temperatures can be dangerous for older people and those suffering with health conditions.

Dr Owen Landeg, of Public Health England, has urged people to keep themselves and thier loved ones safe during the heatwave.

He told the Mirror: “For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer.

"If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

"And if you’re going outside for a prolonged period, remember UV is high at this time of year so think how the sun affects you and what you’d do to make sure you don’t get burned."

More advice on how to stay safe in the sun can be found on the NHS website.

Before the heatwave hits, some areas could see showers today, with the wettest of the weather across Scotland and Northern England.

There could be outbreaks of heavy showers across Northern Ireland into the afternoon and thunderstorms in Scotland with temperatures staying at a slightly cooler 15C.

