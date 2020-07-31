Experts issue warning for dog owners as UK is hit with 35 degree heatwave

It's so important to keep your dogs safe during the heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It's important to keep an eye on your dogs during today's heatwave.

Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees.

And while we welcome the sunshine with open arms, heatwaves can be a nightmare for our furry friends – and sometimes even fatal.

When temperatures hit this high, dogs are at risk of falling ill and their owners should follow expert advice in order to save their canine friends.

The experts at PETA UK say that there are a number of things humans can do to ensure their dog is kept safe during the heatwave.

Dogs should not ever be left in cars during hot weather. Picture: Getty

Unlike humans, dogs can only sweat through their footpads, or cool themselves down by panting, which means the experts advise you keep your pet indoors if you can.

They also say that you should be providing your pet with plenty of water and shade, especially if they are outside.

They warn that even "brief periods of direct exposure to the sun" can have "life-threatening consequences".

Temperatures are set to soar to 35 degrees in the UK. Picture: Getty

It is advised you don't walk your dogs in high temperatures, but if they are going out, make sure they walk and do not run.

PETA explain: "In very hot, humid weather, never exercise dogs by cycling while they try to keep up or by running them while you jog.

"Dogs will collapse before giving up, at which point it may be too late to save them. They can quickly become severely overheated, and an 'exercise' session can turn into a medical emergency."

Keep your dogs in the shade and make sure they drink plenty of water. Picture: Getty

If your dog is going outside, make sure you avoid hot pavements as their footpads can easily burn.

Test the surface with your own feet to begin with, if it's too hot for you, it will definitely be too hot for you pooch.

While people may be taking trips to their local supermarkets in order to stock up on suncream today, it is crucial that dogs are never left in a car – even if it's for a short period or with a window open.

Dogs can die from heatstroke in a car in a matter of minutes, even if it's not parked in direct sunlight.

For more information, visit PETA UK here.