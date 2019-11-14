UK weather: Severe warnings for snow, rain and ice as Met Office predict travel chaos

14 November 2019, 14:30 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 15:25

With winter well and truly in full swing, now the Met Office has warned heavy snow is set to hit the UK.

This week some parts of the country were already affected by the snow which settled on Dartmoor and Okehampton.

And now further disruption is expected for many other parts of Britain, with the Met Office issuing six severe weather warnings.

As well as more snow being forecast, there is also set to be heavy, persistent rain.

Rain warnings are in place for parts of Yorkshire, the Midlands and Wales which have already been hit by severe flooding.

While the showers will be widespread, it’s set to fall as snow over higher routes.

The Environment Agency (EA) has also warned that up to 40mm (1.5 inches) of rain could fall in South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, while up to 50mm (two inches) - almost half a month's worth - could hit the Midlands and Wales.

There is also a yellow weather warning for ice in place in Scotland after temperatures dropped to -6C last night.

The Met Office warns: "Scattered showers will affect much of the east coast of Scotland this evening and overnight, falling onto freezing surfaces.

"These will be heavy at times and will lead to a risk of icy surfaces where any treatment is washed off.

"Showers will be wintery above 200m away from the coast across Aberdeenshire and Moray, with 1-2cm of snow possible.”

This comes after Wales and South West England saw their first flurries of snow on Wednesday night and this morning.

Photographs and videos posted on social media showed east Gloucestershire, parts of Wiltshire, Bath and South Wales covered in a few centimetres of snow.

Police in Wales even said they’d received reports of vehicles becoming stuck in the snow.

