UK weather: Severe warnings for snow, rain and ice as Met Office predict travel chaos

With winter well and truly in full swing, now the Met Office has warned heavy snow is set to hit the UK.

This week some parts of the country were already affected by the snow which settled on Dartmoor and Okehampton.

And now further disruption is expected for many other parts of Britain, with the Met Office issuing six severe weather warnings.

As well as more snow being forecast, there is also set to be heavy, persistent rain.

Rain warnings are in place for parts of Yorkshire, the Midlands and Wales which have already been hit by severe flooding.

While the showers will be widespread, it’s set to fall as snow over higher routes.

This morning's satellite and radar sequence shows the wet weather that has been affecting parts of the UK today, notably England and Wales. Notice too the white shading, indicating that there was some #snow falling across parts of southwest England and south Wales pic.twitter.com/FMzFjy5q2e — Met Office (@metoffice) November 14, 2019

The Environment Agency (EA) has also warned that up to 40mm (1.5 inches) of rain could fall in South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, while up to 50mm (two inches) - almost half a month's worth - could hit the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Snow dump to ravage Britain as polar vortex brings high winds and freezing weather

There is also a yellow weather warning for ice in place in Scotland after temperatures dropped to -6C last night.

The Met Office warns: "Scattered showers will affect much of the east coast of Scotland this evening and overnight, falling onto freezing surfaces.

Read More: Dad calls for ban on lollipops after son, five, almost choked to death

"These will be heavy at times and will lead to a risk of icy surfaces where any treatment is washed off.

"Showers will be wintery above 200m away from the coast across Aberdeenshire and Moray, with 1-2cm of snow possible.”

This comes after Wales and South West England saw their first flurries of snow on Wednesday night and this morning.

Photographs and videos posted on social media showed east Gloucestershire, parts of Wiltshire, Bath and South Wales covered in a few centimetres of snow.

Police in Wales even said they’d received reports of vehicles becoming stuck in the snow.