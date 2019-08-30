UK's 20 best Fish and Chip Shops have been revealed - does your local make the list?

30 August 2019, 14:03

The best Fish and Chips have been revealed
The best Fish and Chips have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The finalists for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award have been announced.

Fish and chips is the cornerstone of British food with an estimated 10,500 chippies in the UK.

But whether you like battered cod or a saveloy with your chunky chips, everyone has their favourite place to order from.

And now the top 20 Fish and Chip Shops in the UK have been unveiled ahead of the annual National Fish & Chip Awards.

The prize was created 32 years ago to celebrate "true excellence" in the industry, with hundreds of chippies being judged by an expert panel nationwide.

So what are the judges looking for? Well, according to Seafish - a public body that supports the seafood industry - there’s a lot to be scrutinised when it comes to the humble chippy.

Fish and Chips are the staple food of the UK
Fish and Chips are the staple food of the UK. Picture: Getty Images

In order to make it to the shortlist, the business should create innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements; train staff and develop policies and career opportunities for young people; and maintain excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients.

And obviously all staff should provide impeccable excellent customer service.

The chippies are put through their paces by a mystery shopper, before they are asked to provide a full business performance audit of premises and then a presentation to an industry judging panel.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, said: “Fish and chips is the healthiest of the traditional takeaways, and we’re pleased to say that the quality on offer across the UK is just as healthy, if not more so, than it was when we launched these awards 32 years ago.

“If you see your local shop on the list, get down there tonight and show your support.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until January 23 next year to find out the the winner of the top prize.

If you want to find out whether your local has made it to the shortlist, check out the full line up below:

- Belmont Bay Fish Bar, Harrow, London

- Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Grampian

- Dolphin Takeaway, Duncannon, Country Tyrone

- Fiddlers Elbow, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

- Fish ‘n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

- Fish and Chips at Weston Grove, Chester, Cheshire

- French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

- Hiks, Swansea, West Glamorgan

- Hook & Line, Leeds, West Yorkshire

- Hooked@31, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

- Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Aberdeen, Grampian

- Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh, Hampshire

- Rockfish, Brixham, Brixham, Devon

- Seafare Guildford, Guildford, Surrey

- Shap Chippy, Penrith, Cumbria

- The Bearded Sailor, Leeds, West Yorkshire

- The Chip Shed , Warwick, Warwickshire

- The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

- The Frying Squad, Bangor, County Down

- Walnut Tree Traditional Fish and Chips, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire.

