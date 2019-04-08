Vaping in your car could land you with a £2500 fine, penalty points or even a ban

You could now be charged for vaping while driving. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Quit vaping in your car now, police have urged drivers.

It is currently not illegal to use a vape while driving, however, police have warned drivers against the habit.

This is because vaping while driving could now cost you a huge £2,500 fine, not to mention possible penalty points or even a ban.

Police have warned that these punishments will be enforced if someone is seen to be distracted by the e-cigarettes.

Not only can the action of using a vape be distracting to a driver, but the vapours they produce can also impair a drivers vision of the road.

Police have warned people against the distracting habit. Picture: Getty

“The smoke caused by vapes are a distraction and the consequences of them can be dire”, explains Sergeant Carl Knapp from the Sussex Road Policing Unit.

He added: “All it takes is a moment to become distracted and potentially cause a crash and even worse, a fatality.

"I strongly advise people to pay 100 per cent attention to the roads when driving as anything that takes that attention away has the potential of severe consequences.”

These fines and punishments can also be enforced by people distracted by drinking, eating and using phones.

Sergeant Carl said: “If you are going to vape I advise that you open your windows and blow the vapour directly out, just ensure that you are in full control of your vehicle before doing so."