Waitrose urgently recall food product over fears it may contain broken glass

The Food Standards Agency have deemed the product 'unsafe'. Picture: Getty/Waitrose

By Naomi Bartram

The Food Standards Agency has said the product shouldn't be consumed.

Waitrose & Partners announced yesterday that it is recalling one of it’s products due to the potential of it containing shards of broken glass.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) website has claimed the food store’s Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot could be harmful to customers.

A notice on their website reads: “The presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.”

The item affected is their 340g jar which has the end date of September 2020, and is specific to England and Wales. No other products are thought to have been impacted.

Waitrose has recalled their sliced beetroot. Picture: Waitrose

A spokesperson from Waitrose & Partners told us: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling jars of essential Waitrose beetroot with a best before date of September 2020 after a small number of jars were found to contain glass fragments.

"We are currently investigating how this happened. We have notified the FSA and have alerted our customers, who can return the products for a full refund. "

A warning notice will be displayed in all retail stores which stock the product, and Waitrose has warned customers not to consume it.

Read More: Apple recalls UK plug adapters over electric shock risk

This comes just a few days after Cow & Gate urgently recalled a batch of it’s baby food after fears it may contain fragments of rubber glove.

Cow & Gate recalled certain jars of their baby food last week. Picture: Cow & Gate

A notice was issued by the FSA which said certain jars of their Cheesy Broccoli Bake, with the batch code 28122020 and a best before date of 28/12/2020, may be "unsafe to eat".

Read More: Woman shocked to find she'd been charged £4,600 for her Waitrose food delivery

Following the recall, Cow & Gate ensured the product "does not pose a health risk", telling their customers: “Nothing is more important to us than the safety and quality of our products. We are sorry this has happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident.

“Our factories maintain strict internationally-recognised standards, are regularly audited and meet all relevant European legislation. We regret that this batch does not meet our usual high standards and we have already taken action to reinforce our quality procedures.”

Buyers can return the products to the store where it was bought, with or without a receipt, and they will receive a full refund.