Heatwave means summer wasp invasion will be 'one of the worst'

8 August 2022, 16:08 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 21:23

The UK are expected to see a lot more wasps this summer
The UK are expected to see a lot more wasps this summer. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brits are being told to prepare for more wasps than usual this summer.

While the season of summer brings us long days, weekends spent in beer gardens and the opportunity to book a staycation, it also brings with it the dreaded swarm of wasps.

And if, like so many people, you can't stand the pests ruining BBQs and picnics, you'll be gutted to hear that this year's invasion of wasps could be one of the worst.

It turns out the heatwave and dry weather conditions have created a perfect environment for wasps to multiply this year.

In fact, the invasion is expected to be so substantial that experts are calling it 'the year of the wasp'.

The hot and dry weather means more wasps have survived through to the summer months
The hot and dry weather means more wasps have survived through to the summer months. Picture: Getty

Wasps will build their nests in the spring time, and often choose places like trees or attics to settle.

Some of these nests are destroyed when the bad weather rolls in, meaning that the amount of wasps that make in through to summer naturally decreases.

This year, however, with the heatwave and dry spells, more wasps have been able to survive to the summer and in turn have been able to multiply.

The heat and the dry conditions also turn out to be the perfect environment for wasps to thrive, meaning the latest heatwave expected for the next 10 days will not help with the wasp population.

The invasion is expected to be so substantial that experts are calling it 'the year of the wasp'
The invasion is expected to be so substantial that experts are calling it 'the year of the wasp'. Picture: Alamy

Sebastien Pommereul, manager of company Stop Wasps – Stop Pests said on the matter: "This year, we are doing between 10 to 12 interventions a day. Last year, we were at five," according to reports from The Sun.

Of course, there are ways you can prevent wasps from hanging around. The experts suggest the following:

  • Do not leave food sources outside, especially if they are sweet or sugary
  • Keep your windows and doors shut
  • Make sure you close your bins fully
  • Use fragrant herbs, like peppermint, to deter the wasps
  • Regularly check for nests in your home and garden
  • Avoid leaving your BBQ unattended
  • Avoid wearing perfume in the garden
  • To deter the wasps, try hanging up a fake wasp nest

