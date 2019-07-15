Mum-to-be slammed after charging guests £18 to attend her baby shower

The anonymous woman was shocked when she was told she'd have to pay to attend her friend's baby shower (stock image). Picture: Getty

One of the woman's friends took to Reddit to share her fury at being charged to attend the event

A mum-to-be has been slammed by her friend for charging guests money to attend her baby shower.

One of her pals, who remained anonymous, took to Reddit to share her frustration.

Read more: The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

She wrote: “AITA for not attending my close friends baby shower because she was charging an entry fee?

"In her post she explained: “About a month prior I receive a text from my close friend inviting me to her baby shower.

The friend charged guests to attend her shower (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I pay all my own bills, work full time while being full time in college so money and time is tight but I knew this was important so I went ahead and told her I would request off work and definitely be there.

"A week later I went out and splurged and bought bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo Etc. as a gift to give her at the baby shower.

“Anyways, about a week before the baby shower I get a text from her saying this party would actually be a gender reveal party and they were having a separate baby shower 3 weeks later that she wanted me to come to as well.”

The woman revealed that she was 'slightly annoyed' at having to take extra time off work and buy another gift, but nevertheless told her friend she'd be there.

Read more: Parents lose £200 after school makes them buy laptops kids didn't actually need

A few days later, however, she was sent another message about the shower.

“Two days before the now “gender reveal” party she texts me in a group message of people and says there’s an entry fee of $20 to the party!

“I was seriously blown away. I understand it takes planning and money to put together a party but it was her choice to have one.

“I texted her privately outside the group message and told her I didn’t have $20 extra to bring to the party, since I already got her a gift and had other bills to pay.

“She replied saying ‘Sorry girl, I can’t make just an exception for you. You promised you would be there!’ I didn’t reply, and didn’t show up.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Beyoncé swap parenting tips as they meet for FIRST TIME at Lion King Premiere

"She texted me a few days later informing me I was disinvited to the future baby shower and how she was appalled I couldn’t even send a message to let her know I wasn’t coming after."

Many Reddit users were shocked by the story, with one writing: “It's incredibly tacky to have both a gender reveal and a shower where you expect gifts (and cash!) for both. one or the other or combine the two. this woman is bonkers.”