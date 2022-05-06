Wetherspoons boss warns pint prices are set to rise

6 May 2022, 14:29 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 15:03

The price of pints could rise in the coming months (stock image)
The price of pints could rise in the coming months (stock image). Picture: Getty

Wetherspoons chief Tim Martin has warned that the price of pints could be set to rise.

Pub visitors should expect rising pint prices, the Wetherspoons boss as warned.

Tim Martin said that the pub chain, which operates 800 bars across the UK and Ireland, is set to break even this year after the pandemic impacted its business.

He added, however, that customers might need to pay higher prices for their drinks in the coming months.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, he said: "As many hospitality companies have indicated, there is considerable pressure on costs, especially in respect of labour, food and energy.

There are around 400 Wetherspoons in the UK and Ireland
There are around 400 Wetherspoons in the UK and Ireland. Picture: Alamy

"Repairs are also running at a higher rate than before the pandemic."

As reported by LadBible, price-increases have already been recorded across the country, with pints going up by around 10p.

The cost of pub drinks could be set to rise in the coming months (stock image)
The cost of pub drinks could be set to rise in the coming months (stock image). Picture: Getty

Opening up about the situation facing pubs in the UK, he told the publication: "There's been massive injections of money into the economy, and normally that creates inflation, and it has done this time.

"Whether that creates a recession is a bit more difficult to predict. The last couple of years have felt like a recession, whether there'll be one in the whole economy, I don't know."

