Kate Middleton looking for a new assistant - and it pays £27,500
6 May 2022, 11:24
Candidates considering applying should have an "interest" in the royal family.
If you're a royal super-fan on the hunt for a new job, do we have some great news for you...
Kate Middleton is on the hunt for a new assistant to join her team, and applications are now open.
The job pays £27,500, and candidates must have an "awareness of, and interest in" Kate and her husband Prince William to apply.
If successful, you'll be expected to help with administrative tasks for Kate’s private secretary, which include taking minutes in meetings, monitoring emails, and managing her diary.
The position is full time and a permanent contract, and totals 37.5 hours work per week.
As reported by MyLondon, the LinkedIn job ad says it needs someone with a “high level of professionalism and self-motivation” and the “ability to develop good working relationships.”
The job also requires someone who is “mature, “flexible,” and has proven ability to remain calm under pressure and work to tight deadlines.