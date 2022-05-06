Kate Middleton looking for a new assistant - and it pays £27,500

6 May 2022, 11:24

Kate Middleton is looking for a new assistant
Kate Middleton is looking for a new assistant. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Candidates considering applying should have an "interest" in the royal family.

If you're a royal super-fan on the hunt for a new job, do we have some great news for you...

Kate Middleton is on the hunt for a new assistant to join her team, and applications are now open.

The job pays £27,500, and candidates must have an "awareness of, and interest in" Kate and her husband Prince William to apply.

Candidates need to have an "awareness of, and interest in" Kate Middleton and Prince William
Candidates need to have an "awareness of, and interest in" Kate Middleton and Prince William. Picture: Alamy

If successful, you'll be expected to help with administrative tasks for Kate’s private secretary, which include taking minutes in meetings, monitoring emails, and managing her diary.

The position is full time and a permanent contract, and totals 37.5 hours work per week.

As reported by MyLondon, the LinkedIn job ad says it needs someone with a “high level of professionalism and self-motivation” and the “ability to develop good working relationships.”

Candidates will need to have good written and spoken communications
Candidates will need to have good written and spoken communications. Picture: Alamy

The job also requires someone who is “mature, “flexible,” and has proven ability to remain calm under pressure and work to tight deadlines.

