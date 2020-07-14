New horoscope: Has my star sign changed and what are the new zodiac dates?

By Polly Foreman

Nasa have unveiled a new thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus' - meaning 'serpent-bearer' - and some Zodiac dates have now 'changed'.

People born between November 29 and December 17 apparently now fall under a thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus'.

According to a report by The Sun, Nasa have claimed that there are now 13 - rather than 12 - Zodiac signs, and the dates of these have now shifted to make room.

Nasa said: "The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only seven days.

Read more: Antiques Roadshow contestant gobsmacked to discover true value of 'worthless' brooch

Reports have claimed that the Zodiac sign dates have changed (stock image). Picture: Getty

"To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12.

"Then they assigned each of those constellations equal amounts of time.

"Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the sun is also aligned with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year."

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones criticises government’s decision to wait 11 days for new face mask rule

What are new star sign dates?

According to reports, the star sign dates have shifted to make room for the new sign.

Here are the new dates, according to The Sun.

Capricorn

Previous dates: December 22 – January 20

New dates: January 20 - February 16

Aquarius

Previous dates: January 21 - February 18

New dates: February 16 to March 11

Pisces

Previous dates: February 19 – March 20

New dates: March 11 to April 18

Aries

Previous dates: March 21 – April 20

New dates: April 18 to May 13

Taurus

Previous dates: April 21 – May 21

New dates: May 13 to June 21

Gemini

Previous dates: May 22 - June 21

New dates: June 21 to July 20

Cancer

Previous dates: June 22 to July 22

New dates: July 20 to August 10

Leo

Previous dates: July 23 to August 23

New dates: August 10 to September 16

Virgo

Previous dates: August 24 to September 22

New dates: September 16 to October 30

Libra

Previous dates: September 23 to October 23

New dates: October 30 to November 23

The Zodiac dates have apparently shifted (stock image). Picture: Getty

Scorpio

Previous dates: October 24 – ­November 22

New dates: November 23 to November 29

Ophiuchus - new sign

November 29 to December 17

Sagittarius

Previous dates: November 23 – December 21

New dates: December 17 - January 20

NOW READ:

Makeup artist shows exactly how to prevent annoying red marks after wearing glasses