What is sepsis and what are the signs and symptoms of Sue Cleaver's condition?

Sue Cleaver opened up about contracting sepsis on This Morning. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

After Sue Cleaver opened up about the life-threatening infection, what is sepsis and what are the symptoms?

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver opened up about the terrifying moment she almost died of sepsis after falling ill earlier this year.

Appearing on This Morning, the 56-year-old - who has played Eileen Grimshaw since 2000 - explained how she started to feel ill while filming on the soap in July, and was later diagnosed with the life-threatening condition.

She told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes that her symptoms consisted of a stomach ache, pain in her side and a raging temperature.

She said: "I suffer like many people with IBS and I thought I was having a flare-up while I was working.

"I went in on the Tuesday and late in the afternoon I said: 'Do you need me in this scene because I'm really not feeling great? I need to go home and sleep.

"My side was sore. Then I came in the next morning at half seven. It was the hottest day of the year but I was on set with a hot water bottle.

"Melanie Hill turned to me and said: 'You at your feet.' They were blue and purple. I was freezing cold."

Luckily, Sue acted quickly and was rushed to hospital where they put on antibiotics and fluids immediately.

Dr. Ranj, who joined the actress to offer his medical opinion, explained treatment is usually done within an hour to improve chances of survival.

But what of sepsis and how can you spot the symptoms?

What is sepsis?

Sepsis occurs when the immune system responds to bacterial infection that gets into the blood.

It can potentially lead to the malfunctioning of various organs and could become fatal or life-changing for those who develop this "blood poisoning".

What are the symptoms of sepsis in adults and older children?

According to the NHS website, the symptoms of Sepsis in adults and older children include:

- acting confused, slurred speech or not making sense

- blue, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue

- a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

- difficulty breathing, breathlessness or breathing very fast

What are the symptoms of sepsis in children under the age of five?

- blue, pale or blotchy skin lips or tongue

- a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

- difficulty breathing (you may notice grunting noises or their stomach sucking under their ribcage), breathlessness or breathing very fast

- a weak, high-pitched cry that's not like their normal cry

- not responding like they normally do, or not interested in feeding or normal activities

- being sleepier than normal or difficult to wake

Who's at risk?

Anyone can develop sepsis after an injury or minor infection, but some people are more vulnerable.

People most at risk of sepsis include those:

- babies under 1, particularly if they're born early (premature) or their mother had an infection while pregnant

- people over 75

- people with diabetes

- people with a weakened immune system, such as those having chemotherapy treatment or who recently had an organ transplant

-people who have recently had surgery or a serious illness

- women who have just given birth, had a miscarriage or had an abortion

The NHS advises anyone with any of these symptoms of sepsis should call 999 or go to an A&E department.