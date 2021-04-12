When do cinemas reopen in England?

When will cinemas reopen in England? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Are cinemas open now? Find out what date cinemas are due to reopen in England.

Today (April 12), England entered its second stage of lockdown-lifting.

Read more: When do soft plays reopen in England?

Pub gardens, non-essential shops, hairdressers and gyms are among the businesses that are able to welcome customers once more.

Many people have been wondering when they will be able to visit cinemas, and whether they have also reopened today.

Here's your need-to-know...

Are cinemas open?

Cinemas in England are still closed, and are due to reopen in the next stage of lockdown-lifting.

Cinemas in England are currently closed. Picture: PA

What date will cinemas open?

The earliest possible date that cinemas will reopen is May 17.

In line with government guidance, businesses reopening at stage three "include indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas; the rest of the accommodation sector, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs; and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes."

Read more: When are gym classes allowed in England?

When unveiling his 'roadmap', Boris Johnson stressed that all lockdown-easing would be driven by 'data not dates' and be subject to the following:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

What films will be released on May 17?

The following is a list of films due for release on that date:

Nomadland

The Courier

Sound of Metal

Peter Rabbit 2

What else will be allowed from May 17?

The following will be allowed from that date:

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

NOW READ:

Full list of everything you can do on April 12 as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen