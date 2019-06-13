When is Father's Day 2019 and how is it celebrated in the UK?

13 June 2019, 17:20

Father's Day is coming up this weekend
Father's Day is coming up this weekend. Picture: Getty

Father's Day is an occasion that is celebrated worldwide.

Father's Day is just around the corner so if you haven't picked up a card or present then you best get on it.

But when is Father's Day 2019 and how is it celebrated in the UK? We reveal all...

What will you get your father this Sunday?
What will you get your father this Sunday? Picture: Getty

When is Father's Day 2019?

As it does every year, Father's Day will fall on a Sunday.

This year it is on Sunday June 16, 2019.

Father's Day is nearly here
Father's Day is nearly here. Picture: Getty

How is Father's Day celebrated in the UK?

Father's Day isn't as big an occasion in the UK as it is in other countries like the US.

It's typically celebrated with a card, a present and maybe a meal out for the whole family.

However, it's not necessary to celebrate the day and some families often opt out of celebrating Mother and Father's Day.

