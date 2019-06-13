When is Father's Day 2019 and how is it celebrated in the UK?
13 June 2019, 17:20
Father's Day is an occasion that is celebrated worldwide.
Father's Day is just around the corner so if you haven't picked up a card or present then you best get on it.
But when is Father's Day 2019 and how is it celebrated in the UK? We reveal all...
When is Father's Day 2019?
As it does every year, Father's Day will fall on a Sunday.
This year it is on Sunday June 16, 2019.
How is Father's Day celebrated in the UK?
Father's Day isn't as big an occasion in the UK as it is in other countries like the US.
It's typically celebrated with a card, a present and maybe a meal out for the whole family.
However, it's not necessary to celebrate the day and some families often opt out of celebrating Mother and Father's Day.