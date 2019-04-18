This is the real reason Primark doesn’t sell online

Primark does not have an online shop, but why? Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Primark is one of the most popular high street stores, so why aren’t they online?

Primark has quickly become a go-to for fashionistas looking for the latest trends with affordable prices.

Not only has their fashion section grown and improved, Primark is now becoming renowned for their homeware, kidswear and Disney merchandise.

However, one question fans keep on asking themselves is why they don’t have an online shopping option.

Finally, we know the answer.

Finance chief of Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, John Bason, explained to the Mirror.co.uk: “Look at a £2 T-shirt. It’s clickety-click but one third of clothes [bought online] get returned.

Primark is quickly becoming a high-street favourite. Picture: PH

“That means someone has to pick it up, someone has to deliver it, someone in the store has to take it back, refold it. It doesn’t work at the lower price point.”

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, added: “The margins are so small that it can be difficult to sell a £3 T-shirt when you’re spending the same amount just to ship it.”

In other words, if you want to be able to shop Primark online, they’d have to put their prices up, and no one wants that.

In more exciting Primark news, the largest Primark in the world recently opened up in Birmingham.

Complete with five floors, a Disney cafe and a grooming parlour, this shop is unlike any other.

See all the pictures from the new opening here.