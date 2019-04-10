Four bees found living inside woman’s eye and feeding off her tears

10 April 2019, 11:45

Sweat bees were found in the women's eyelids
Sweat bees were found in the women's eyelids. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The insects were found after the woman went to the doctors with a swollen eye.

A Taiwanese woman believed she had an eye infection when she visited a hospital this week.

The 29-year-old woman – who is named He – was faced with a very different reality after her doctor found four sweat bees living under her eyelids.

The insects are believed to have been feeding on her tears since they entered her eye while the woman was gardening at a family member’s grave.

The incident has been called a “world first” by Doctors at Taiwan’s Fooyin University Hospital.

Dr Hung Chi-ting, the head of ophthalmology at the hospital, explained in a press conference: “I saw something that looked like insect legs, so I pulled them out under a microscope slowly, and one at a time without damaging their bodies.”

READ MORE: Cause of woman's earache explained at SPIDER living in her ear

The woman went to the doctors with a swollen eye, believing she had a simply infection
The woman went to the doctors with a swollen eye, believing she had a simply infection. Picture: Getty

The bees are believed to have entered He’s eyes while she was gardening, according to CTS News.

The woman had been gardening at a family member’s grave when she says she felt something enter her eye.

The woman simply assumed it was soil and washed her eyes before she started to experience welling and a stinging sensation.

The sweat bees, also called Halictidae, are found worldwide and usually have a dark coloured and metallic appearance.

Their name “sweat bees” comes from their attraction to perspiration.

