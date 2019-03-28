Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter! Picture: GETTY

A nagging pain in the woman's ear turned out to be a creepy-crawly on the hunt for a new home.

Halloween came early for a woman who found a fearsome spider living inside her ear after suffering intense headaches.

The eight-legged critter found a cosy new home while the woman was enjoying a short nap in her garden in India.

After experiencing crippling pain in her ear, the unsuspecting host went to the doctor complaining of a severe headache.

But when the doc took a closer look, the bright flashlight caused the spider to react and stretch all eight of its legs, exposing himself in his new home.

The spider crawled into the woman's ear while she was sleeping outside. Picture: GETTY

Dr Santosh Shivaswamy said: "It's rare to see a live spider moving inside someone's ear canal."

The patient added: "I was terrified as I could feel movement of a creature in my ear.

"The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me. I couldn't think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed presence of a spider in my ear."