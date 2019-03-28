Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

28 March 2019, 15:58

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!
Check your ears for an eight-legged critter! Picture: GETTY

A nagging pain in the woman's ear turned out to be a creepy-crawly on the hunt for a new home.

Halloween came early for a woman who found a fearsome spider living inside her ear after suffering intense headaches.

The eight-legged critter found a cosy new home while the woman was enjoying a short nap in her garden in India.

After experiencing crippling pain in her ear, the unsuspecting host went to the doctor complaining of a severe headache.

But when the doc took a closer look, the bright flashlight caused the spider to react and stretch all eight of its legs, exposing himself in his new home.

The spider crawled into the woman's ear while she was sleeping outside
The spider crawled into the woman's ear while she was sleeping outside. Picture: GETTY

Dr Santosh Shivaswamy said: "It's rare to see a live spider moving inside someone's ear canal."

The patient added: "I was terrified as I could feel movement of a creature in my ear.

"The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me. I couldn't think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed presence of a spider in my ear."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says becoming Manchester United manager is his 'ultimate dream'

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies