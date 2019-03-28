Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear
A nagging pain in the woman's ear turned out to be a creepy-crawly on the hunt for a new home.
Halloween came early for a woman who found a fearsome spider living inside her ear after suffering intense headaches.
The eight-legged critter found a cosy new home while the woman was enjoying a short nap in her garden in India.
After experiencing crippling pain in her ear, the unsuspecting host went to the doctor complaining of a severe headache.
But when the doc took a closer look, the bright flashlight caused the spider to react and stretch all eight of its legs, exposing himself in his new home.
Dr Santosh Shivaswamy said: "It's rare to see a live spider moving inside someone's ear canal."
The patient added: "I was terrified as I could feel movement of a creature in my ear.
"The acute earache followed by sharp pains suffocated me. I couldn't think of anything and was petrified when the doctor confirmed presence of a spider in my ear."