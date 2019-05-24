Woman jumps out of moving van because she spotted a spider

24 May 2019, 11:43 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 11:55

The woman was so terrified by the spider she let her van roll into the water
The woman was so terrified by the spider she let her van roll into the water. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

She let her van roll into a river after spotting the spider on her lap.

Nobody loves spiders, and they're definitely one of the most popular phobias, but one woman took her dislike of the eight-legged creatures to an extreme.

An unnamed woman from Georgia in the US fully jumped out of her moving vehicle and let it roll into a river after she spotted a spider.

Freaked out by the spider, she decided that she would rather abandon her van and let it sink than sit there with the spider and park up.

She was at the Etowah River, which is a waterway that's 164 miles long.

The incident occurred when the woman in question was backing her van out onto the boat launch so she could put her kayak on the river.

But things didn't go to plan as the van rolled backwards into the depths of the river.

Georgia State Patrol sent someone out to the scene to assist the woman, but by the time they arrived, the van had floated off and disappeared completely out of sight.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said: "She stated that it floated downstream a few feet and within seconds, it was totally submerged. A passerby in a boat attempted to locate the van, but without success."

The woman in question is fine and has had no injuries as a result of the spider's appearance, but unfortunately the same can't be said about her van.

