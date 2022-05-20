Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

By Heart reporter

A woman has caused debate after refusing to swap seats with a couple during her flight.

Taking to Reddit, the woman said she always requests an aisle seat when she flies so she can be closer to the toilet due to a health issue.

After being upgraded to first class, the man beside her asked if she could swap with his wife who was sitting in a window a row behind.

The woman explained why she needed the aisle seat, but the man wasn’t impressed and ‘gave her attitude’ for the rest of the flight.

The post states: "I fly frequently and am often upgraded. On my current flight, I was upgraded to first class. No matter what, I choose an aisle seat. I decline upgrades if no aisle seat is available unless I am flying with people I know.

"I had surgery a few years ago for endometriosis that affected my bladder and I get up often to use the restroom and hate inconveniencing the person in the aisle

"On today's flight, I was upgraded to first class and the person next to me in the window asked me to switch seats with his wife, who was seated in the window seat in the row behind us.

"I declined, explaining my bathroom issue. This flight is also less than 2 hours. My row mate has given me attitude ever since."

After asking if she was in the wrong, other Reddit users were quick to comment on the post.

“The couple should have arranged to sit together when booking the flight or when they boarded the flight,” said one person, continuing: “Your row mate should have been more understanding of your legitimate medical reason for wanting your seat. By sitting in an aisle seat, you are being considerate of them.”

Someone else wrote: “Seriously people are so entitled when flying, thinking people will give out their seats to others and most of the time they ask someone who paid extra for the seat!”

A third person added: “Shame on them, they didn't book the seat, then they are not entitled to it. Sure, nothing wrong with asking, but if you are told no, then let it go.”