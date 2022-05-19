Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

19 May 2022, 11:16 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 11:23

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top
Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holiday warning as tourists in Spain could be fined for taking their shirts off in public places.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re heading to Spain on holiday this summer there are some laws you should be aware of.

In fact, tourists are now being warned about some rules that could result in a fine of up to £2,500 if they are not followed.

Firstly, if you are heading to the beach in some areas you must take something to cover up your swimwear.

Men walking around with their shirts off, or women wearing only bikinis or swimwear could be hit with £250 fines in Barcelona and Mallorca.

You could be fined for not wearing a top on holiday
You could be fined for not wearing a top on holiday. Picture: Getty Images

Fines could even be issued on streets close to the beach, so tourists should keep their shirt on until they are firmly on the sand.

UK Foreign Travel Advice states: "In some parts of Spain it’s against the law to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts/trunks.

“Being bare-chested has also been banned in some areas of Spain. Some local councils will impose fines if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or the adjacent streets."

Other rules include strict alcohol limits in some areas of the resorts of San Antonio, Magaluf and Playa de Palma.

Here, there are prohibitions on happy hours, open bars, the sale of alcohol from vending machines, self-service alcohol dispensers and the organising of pub-crawls and party boat trips.

The law also prohibits off-licence sales between 9:30pm and 8am in those areas and in other regions in Mallorca such as Magaluf and Playa de Palma, as well as San Antonio in Ibiza.

This comes after it was revealed those on all inclusive holiday packages in certain areas now have a six drink limit - three with lunch and three with dinner.

The regulations will affect tourists in the Balearic Islands, including hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza.

Swimwear is allowed on beaches in Spain
Swimwear is allowed on beaches in Spain. Picture: Getty Images

The new rules were explained in a statement to customers from Thomas Cook.

The company said: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (three each).

"Please be aware that Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is a new restriction on All Inclusive."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sextortion cases reported to revenge porn helpline double in a year

UK & World

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager involved in altercation with Everton fan in pitch invasion

Depp v Heard: Johnny's fall from 'biggest movie star in world' to bank loans

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

TV & Movies

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures
Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

TV & Movies

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

TV & Movies

Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

TV & Movies

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Penelop and Colin will be front and centre for season three

Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance

TV & Movies

Sue Radford and her family got glammed up over the weekend

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize

Celebrities