Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Holiday warning as tourists in Spain could be fined for taking their shirts off in public places.

If you’re heading to Spain on holiday this summer there are some laws you should be aware of.

In fact, tourists are now being warned about some rules that could result in a fine of up to £2,500 if they are not followed.

Firstly, if you are heading to the beach in some areas you must take something to cover up your swimwear.

Men walking around with their shirts off, or women wearing only bikinis or swimwear could be hit with £250 fines in Barcelona and Mallorca.

You could be fined for not wearing a top on holiday. Picture: Getty Images

Fines could even be issued on streets close to the beach, so tourists should keep their shirt on until they are firmly on the sand.

UK Foreign Travel Advice states: "In some parts of Spain it’s against the law to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts/trunks.

“Being bare-chested has also been banned in some areas of Spain. Some local councils will impose fines if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or the adjacent streets."

Other rules include strict alcohol limits in some areas of the resorts of San Antonio, Magaluf and Playa de Palma.

Here, there are prohibitions on happy hours, open bars, the sale of alcohol from vending machines, self-service alcohol dispensers and the organising of pub-crawls and party boat trips.

The law also prohibits off-licence sales between 9:30pm and 8am in those areas and in other regions in Mallorca such as Magaluf and Playa de Palma, as well as San Antonio in Ibiza.

This comes after it was revealed those on all inclusive holiday packages in certain areas now have a six drink limit - three with lunch and three with dinner.

The regulations will affect tourists in the Balearic Islands, including hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza.

Swimwear is allowed on beaches in Spain. Picture: Getty Images

The new rules were explained in a statement to customers from Thomas Cook.

The company said: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (three each).

"Please be aware that Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is a new restriction on All Inclusive."