Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

A woman has spoken of her shock after a man refused to move his hand from an empty seat on the bus because he was 'resting it'.

A pregnant woman has asked the internet for advice after sitting on a man's hand on the bus because he refused to move it.

She revealed that she was eight months pregnant at the time, but that the man said he wouldn't move his hand from the empty seat next to him because he was using it to rest his hand.

Taking to Reddit, she wrote: "I take public transport to work daily.

"I'm always exhausted cause I have to work extra time to be able to afford basic necessities.

"I take the bus to work everyday and often times it's packed, but I get lucky enough when decent folks volunteer their seats for me."

The woman asked the man to remove his hand from the seat (stock image). Picture: Getty

When she took the bus on one Wednesday, however, a man "in business attire" had his hand resting on an empty seat next to him.

As reported by The Sun, she continued: "I say excuse me and ask him to remove his hand so I could sit, but he tells me the seat was 'taken'."

"I ask by who and he says his hand. I laughed a little but wasn't feeling well so I ask him to remove it so I could sit but he refuses again, folks start staring I tell him I'm tired and needed to sit and he replies saying my pregnancy isn't his problem.

"I had enough at this point, my legs were burning and my back was hurting, so I go ahead and sit on his hand."

She said that the man 'freaked out' and removed his hand, while shouting that she had been 'disrespectful'.

"I argue back but then he gets off after saying I was being inappropriate and disrespectful," she said.

"Everyone stares at me and I just sit there feeling a bit of shame about what happened."

The woman said that she went home and told her husband about the incident, and that he, too, had thought she had behaved inappropriately.

"He tells me I f***** up and this was totally inappropriate despite me saying I was so tired of standing and was in desperate need to sit down," she added.

Many people disagreed, however, and sided with the woman.

One person wrote: "I'm not pregnant and would do the same thing.

"Who the hell does he think he is denying someone else a seat they paid for?"