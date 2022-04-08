Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

8 April 2022, 14:23

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)
The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has spoken of her shock after a man refused to move his hand from an empty seat on the bus because he was 'resting it'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A pregnant woman has asked the internet for advice after sitting on a man's hand on the bus because he refused to move it.

She revealed that she was eight months pregnant at the time, but that the man said he wouldn't move his hand from the empty seat next to him because he was using it to rest his hand.

Taking to Reddit, she wrote: "I take public transport to work daily.

"I'm always exhausted cause I have to work extra time to be able to afford basic necessities.

"I take the bus to work everyday and often times it's packed, but I get lucky enough when decent folks volunteer their seats for me."

The woman asked the man to remove his hand from the seat (stock image)
The woman asked the man to remove his hand from the seat (stock image). Picture: Getty

When she took the bus on one Wednesday, however, a man "in business attire" had his hand resting on an empty seat next to him.

As reported by The Sun, she continued: "I say excuse me and ask him to remove his hand so I could sit, but he tells me the seat was 'taken'."

"I ask by who and he says his hand. I laughed a little but wasn't feeling well so I ask him to remove it so I could sit but he refuses again, folks start staring I tell him I'm tired and needed to sit and he replies saying my pregnancy isn't his problem.

"I had enough at this point, my legs were burning and my back was hurting, so I go ahead and sit on his hand."

She said that the man 'freaked out' and removed his hand, while shouting that she had been 'disrespectful'.

"I argue back but then he gets off after saying I was being inappropriate and disrespectful," she said.

"Everyone stares at me and I just sit there feeling a bit of shame about what happened."

The woman said that she went home and told her husband about the incident, and that he, too, had thought she had behaved inappropriately.

"He tells me I f***** up and this was totally inappropriate despite me saying I was so tired of standing and was in desperate need to sit down," she added.

Many people disagreed, however, and sided with the woman.

One person wrote: "I'm not pregnant and would do the same thing.

"Who the hell does he think he is denying someone else a seat they paid for?"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A company has decided to give its employees a little bit extra

Boss gives all staff extra £120 a month to help them pay rising bills

News

Leaving your TV on standby could be very expensive

This is how much leaving your TV on standby costs you

Spain has said unvaccinated Brits aren't welcome

Spain in dramatic U-Turn on plans to open up country to unvaccinated tourists

News

Kids can eat for free in many cafes and restaurants

All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays

News

Here's how to have the ultimate London getaway

How to have the ultimate city getaway in central London

Travel

Trending on Heart

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Celebrities

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

TV & Movies

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

TV & Movies

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London

TV & Movies

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed

Celebrities

Here's what Brooklyn Beckham does for a living

What is Brooklyn Beckham's job and how much is he worth?

Celebrities

Kate Middleton may star in the final series of The Crown

The Crown 'looking to cast Kate Middleton' actress for final season

Netflix

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz have reportedly signed a prenup

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's ‘huge prenup’ ahead of lavish wedding

Celebrities

Selina was dumped by Cody after the MAFS reunion

The moment Married at First Sight Australia's Cody Bromley splits up with Selina Chhaur after reunion

TV & Movies

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled
Everything that happened in the MAFS Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 reunion: Everything that happened in the dramatic finale

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran has won his copyright court case

Ed Sheeran releases emotional video after winning copyright trial

Celebrities

Josie Gibson has praised her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield

Josie Gibson reveals Phillip Schofield is different from This Morning persona

Celebrities

Diamond the black Labrador is one smart pooch!

Hilarious moment dog rings doorbell after getting bored waiting for owners to let her in
Brooklyn and Nicola are getting married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding guests revealed - including Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg

Celebrities