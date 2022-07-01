Woman becomes pregnant with two sets of identical twins at the same time

1 July 2022, 13:38

Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins
Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins. Picture: GoFundMe

Ashley Ness was shocked to learn that she was expecting four babies at an ultrasound.

A woman from the US has revealed that she's expecting two sets of twins at the same time in a 'one in 70 million' phenomenon.

Ashley Ness, 35, was thrilled to discover she was pregnant with her boyfriend Val, but was subsequently told at an ultrasound that she was expecting four babies.

As if that wasn't surprising enough, Ashley was told that she wasn't expecting quadruplets - but two sets of identical twins.

Opening up about the ultrasound, Ashely told Good Morning America: "When she first started the scan, she was looking at the screen and wrote, 'A, B,' so I stopped and looked at her and was like: 'Wait, I’m having twins?'"

Doctors told her there was a one in 70 million chance of this happening
Doctors told her there was a one in 70 million chance of this happening. Picture: GoFundMe

"And she’s like, 'Oh I don’t know … I’m going to step out for a minute.'"

When she returned, a doctor confirmed that she was experiencing a double pregnancy, and expecting two boys and two girls. He told her that it's a ‘one in 70 million’ occurrence.

The rare pregnancy occurred because two of Ashley's eggs were fertilised at the same time, before both splitting.

Hairdresser Ashley, who already has one child, has revealed that she's looking forward to the new arrivals.

She has set up a GoFundMe to help with costs
She has set up a GoFundMe to help with costs. Picture: GoFundMe

"I had a very hard time conceiving my daughter and I’ve had miscarriages in the past," she said. "So I feel like to be able to be blessed with something so big is so amazing.

"When I conceived, it was right before my grandmother had passed away too. So I feel as if it was almost like a gift from her, like sending back the losses that I had. That’s truly how I do feel."

She added, however, that she is slightly worried about the demands four newborns will bring, and has set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs. You can donate here.

