Woman wins £27k on way home from collecting £90k lottery jackpot

4 November 2022, 11:49

A woman won a huge amount of money in one day
A woman won a huge amount of money in one day. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

The luckiest woman alive won a huge amount of money after buying a scratch card to celebrate her lottery win.

A woman has hit the jackpot after she managed to win a huge sum of money twice in one day.

The 70-year-old, who has chosen to stay anonymous, first pocketed $100,000 (£89,656) after scratching two $100k 'Ultimate Cash' instant game tickets she bought from Speedy Gas in Newark, Delaware.

When she went to collect her winnings about a week later on 20th October, she told lottery officials it was her biggest win since she started playing the Delaware Lottery seven years ago.

But her good luck wasn’t over, as she decided to pick up three 'Serious Money' tickets from Tiger Mart in Dover on her way home.

A woman managed to win two lotteries in one day
A woman managed to win two lotteries in one day. Picture: Alamy

In the most unlikely turn of events, one of the tickets turned out to be a $300,000 (£268,911) jackpot winner.

That took her winnings to a whopping $400,000 (£356,746), which is not bad for one day’s work…

The only downside was she had to drive all the way back to the lottery headquarters to collect her second prize of the day.

The Delaware State Lottery said: "The pair soon returned to Lottery Headquarters to claim the woman's $300,000 top prize, making her total winnings for the day $400,000, and October 20, 2022, a day she won't soon forget."

Opening up about the moment she won, the woman said: "My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it.”

A picture of Speedy Gas in Newark, Delaware
A picture of Speedy Gas in Newark, Delaware. Picture: Google Maps

"When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief.

"It was absolute insanity."

The mystery woman said she’ll be putting most of the prize money into her retirement fund, adding

Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery, said: "Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win.

"It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and instant games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."

