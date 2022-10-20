Expert claims this is how much money you should have saved by the age of 30

20 October 2022, 12:47 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 12:54

Here's how much money an expert has said you should save by the time you're 30
Here's how much money an expert has said you should save by the time you're 30. Picture: Getty Images

An expert has caused controversy after sharing how much money she thinks you should have saved by 30-years-old.

An expert has shared how much money she thinks you should have saved by the age of 30-years-old.

With the UK being in the midst of a cost of living crisis, most people are struggling to pay their rising food and energy bills.

But despite this, Kelly Smith, a finance expert from The Penny Hoarder, has told ATTN that 30-year-olds should have six months of living expenses saved up.

She said: "The goal at any age is to get to the point of having six months of living expenses saved up.

A financial expert has claimed this is how much people should save
A financial expert has claimed this is how much people should save. Picture: Getty Images

“Admittedly, it's harder in your twenties but it's a good time to start." Kelly went on to insist that while it’s a scary thought, it's 'not impossible’.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the current monthly expenses to run a household in the UK are estimated to be around £2,548.

This includes food, clothes and transport to and from work or school, which would mean that 30-year-olds should have a whopping £15,288 saved up.

15% of people in the UK have no savings
15% of people in the UK have no savings. Picture: Alamy

The financial expert went on to give her tips on how young people can save, as she added: "Even if it's storing spare change in a mason jar.

"I’d also recommend Millennials track their income and spending in a conventional spreadsheet or budgeting app.

"Being able to see where your income is coming from and going helps you understand what you can and can’t afford to save.”

It could also be difficult for many people living alone, as according to Wise, the average cost of living in London for a single person is £919.

This would mean you’d have to have at least £5,514 saved for six months of living costs, and that doesn’t include rent.

In Manchester it costs around £728 for a single person to live without paying rent, meaning they would need savings of £4,368, while in Edinburgh it costs £678 so would result in £4,068 of savings.

At the very least, Kelly says, you should have £1,070 put away for emergencies.

However, don’t panic if you can’t afford to save this much, as according to Moneyfarm, around 15% of people in the UK have no savings at all, while one in three people have less than £1,500 put away.

For 25 to 34-year-olds, the average savings stand at £3,544, which increases to £5,995 for those between 35 and 44.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has gone viral for her heating hack

Mum takes heating console to work so kids can't turn it up

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth

Why you should never kiss your dog on its mouth, according to an expert

The UK's best pumpkin patches of 2021 for the perfect Halloween day out

Pumpkin patches 2022: The UK's best pick-your-own pumpkins farms

Martin Lewis warns people to check they are paying the correct amount for energy

Martin Lewis explains three reasons why your energy bill could be wrong

Trending on Heart

Gogglebox won't be on Friday

Why is Gogglebox cancelled this week and when is it back on?

Gogglebox

Liv Flaherty was killed in Emmerdale last night

Emmerdale shares emotional goodbye message from Isobel Steele after shock Liv death

TV & Movies

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed her boyfriend

Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend: Who is the pregnant Love Island star’s partner?

TV & Movies

Shaughna Phillips has announced her pregnancy

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

TV & Movies

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing

Netflix will start charging 'extra user' fees early next year

Netflix

The Vixen was accused of cheating on The Chase

The Chase sparks ‘fix’ row as fans accuse the Vixen of getting milk question wrong

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get free food

Martin Lewis reveals four hacks to get free food at Greggs, Pizza Express and Burger King

Emmerdale is set to kill off eight characters

Emmerdale to kill off eight main characters in explosive anniversary scenes

TV & Movies

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
The Walk-In episode guide revealed

The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK viewers will be shocked by the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion argument so explosive bosses considering not airing it

Married at First Sight

A woman has fumed at her neighbour

'My neighbour banned me from parking outside their house - they're saving space for guests'
The UK could face blackouts in January and February

Exact time you could expect power blackouts this winter, expert warns

News

Phil Vickery has opened up about 'kissing' his ex-wife's best friend

Phil Vickery speaks out after 'kissing' ex-wife Fern Britton's friend

Celebrities