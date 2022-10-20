Expert claims this is how much money you should have saved by the age of 30

An expert has caused controversy after sharing how much money she thinks you should have saved by 30-years-old.

With the UK being in the midst of a cost of living crisis, most people are struggling to pay their rising food and energy bills.

But despite this, Kelly Smith, a finance expert from The Penny Hoarder, has told ATTN that 30-year-olds should have six months of living expenses saved up.

She said: "The goal at any age is to get to the point of having six months of living expenses saved up.

“Admittedly, it's harder in your twenties but it's a good time to start." Kelly went on to insist that while it’s a scary thought, it's 'not impossible’.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the current monthly expenses to run a household in the UK are estimated to be around £2,548.

This includes food, clothes and transport to and from work or school, which would mean that 30-year-olds should have a whopping £15,288 saved up.

The financial expert went on to give her tips on how young people can save, as she added: "Even if it's storing spare change in a mason jar.

"I’d also recommend Millennials track their income and spending in a conventional spreadsheet or budgeting app.

"Being able to see where your income is coming from and going helps you understand what you can and can’t afford to save.”

It could also be difficult for many people living alone, as according to Wise, the average cost of living in London for a single person is £919.

This would mean you’d have to have at least £5,514 saved for six months of living costs, and that doesn’t include rent.

In Manchester it costs around £728 for a single person to live without paying rent, meaning they would need savings of £4,368, while in Edinburgh it costs £678 so would result in £4,068 of savings.

At the very least, Kelly says, you should have £1,070 put away for emergencies.

However, don’t panic if you can’t afford to save this much, as according to Moneyfarm, around 15% of people in the UK have no savings at all, while one in three people have less than £1,500 put away.

For 25 to 34-year-olds, the average savings stand at £3,544, which increases to £5,995 for those between 35 and 44.