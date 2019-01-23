Worrying stat reveals why women are still avoiding smear tests 10 years after Jade Goody's death

Women reveal why they avoid screen tests. Picture: Getty

Research has found the worrying main reason why young women are putting off their routine smear tests.

New research carried out by Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust has found that the main reason young women delay their smear test is down to embarrassment.

The survey was carried out on more than 2,000 women aged 25-35 about their experiences of cervical cancer screenings.

A whopping 220,000 British women are diagnosed with cervical abnormalities and 2019 marks the 10 year anniversary of Jade Goody's sad death from cervical cancer.

So it's discouraging to hear that so many young women are still failing to attend smear test appointments.

The research found that 71% of those surveyed felt scared, 75% felt vulnerable and 81% admitted to feeling embarrassed.

Other reasons given for not attending screenings included feeling that they would not be in control (67%), the fear it would hurt (58%) and discomfort with a stranger examining their genitals (69%).

Jade Goody kisses her husband Jack Tweedy pictured in February 2009. Picture: PA

If you have questions about your smear test the best place to find the answers is on the NHS website which offers lots of useful advice about the cervical screening.

The charity's research has coincided with Cervical Cancer Protection week which lasts up until the 27th January.