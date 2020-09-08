'World's loneliest elephant' who spent years in solitary allowed to leave zoo after 35 years

8 September 2020, 08:47

Kaavan the elephant will be moving on to a better life
Kaavan the elephant will be moving on to a better life. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kaavan the elephant is being moved from the Pakistani zoo for a better life in an animal sanctuary.

An elephant who has lived in a zoo in Pakistan for over 35 years is set to be moved to better conditions after activists campaigned for his release.

Kaavan, known as the 'world's loneliest elephant', has been given medical approval to travel, and will be sent to an animal sanctuary, most likely in Cambodia.

Animal charity Four Paws is behind the elephant's move, and was invited by the Islamabad wildlife management board to the zoo to help transport the remaining animals after the establishment was closed by the high court for poor conditions.

READ MORE: 'Saddest cat ever' looks so happy one year after being adopted

The team from Four Paws carried out a medical examination on Kaavan
The team from Four Paws carried out a medical examination on Kaavan. Picture: PA

Kaavan has been at the zoo for over three and a half decades, and has been alone in the enclosure since 2012 when his partner died.

A spokesperson for Four Paws, Martin Bauer, said when Kaavan is moved he will be in better conditions and have company from other elephants.

Kaavan has been at the Pakistan zoo for 35 years
Kaavan has been at the Pakistan zoo for 35 years. Picture: PA

Sadly, not all animals in the zoo have been rescued.

Martin Bauer said: “Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates."

Kaavan's examination on Friday last week found that the elephant was overweight, but also showed signs of being malnourished.

Kaavan will be moving to a animal sanctuary in Cambodia
Kaavan will be moving to a animal sanctuary in Cambodia. Picture: PA

The charity spokesperson said: “Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalise his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia."

However, there will be a long road to recovery for Kaavan, who doesn't only have physical injuries but also mental ones, as he exhibit behavioural issues.

This move comes after years of animal activists campaigning for the beautiful creature to be freed, including celebrities such as Cher.

READ NOW: Endangered gorilla gives birth to adorable baby at Bristol Zoo

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her frilled shirt and black skirt

Celebrities

The new plans could affect a number of takeaways in England (stock images)

Big Macs and takeaway pizzas could shrink as part of government plans to tackle obesity

News

The quarantine could be slashed from 14 days to eight

UK holiday quarantine could be reduced to just eight days

News

Pizza Express is shutting 73 restaurants

Pizza Express confirms closure of 73 restaurants across the UK
Pizza Express is closing 73 branches across the UK

Pizza Express full closures list: Which restaurants are closing in the UK?

Trending on Heart

Lee and Jenny shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the caravan

Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny return to filming and share behind-the-scenes picture from caravan

TV & Movies

Vogue Williams made the eye-opening admission about husband Spencer on this week's podcast

Vogue Williams pleads with Spencer Matthews to start wearing underwear

Celebrities

Arielle Vandenberg is the host of Love Island USA

Who is the Love Island USA host? Meet Arielle Vandenberg

TV & Movies

Love Island USA starts on ITV2 in September

How long is Love Island USA 2020 on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies

Love Island USA is airing on ITV2

Is Love Island USA live and how far behind are the UK?

TV & Movies

Meet the cast of Love Island USA

Love Island USA 2020: How to follow the contestant's Instagram accounts

TV & Movies